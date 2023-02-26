Sydney
Queer in Warrane

  • Things to do, Exhibitions
  • Hyde Park Barracks Museum, Sydney
Hyde Park Barracks lit up with neon green and pink lights
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Celebrate queer artists with a five-day event featuring kaleidoscopic light projections, live music curated by FBi Radio, plus food and drinks by Archie Rose

To celebrate Sydney WorldPride, the UNESCO World Heritage listed Hyde Park Barracks will soon transform into a rainbow wonderland aiming to champion queer creativity.

For five nights this summer, the Hyde Park Barracks are hosting a series of activations by queer artists, a banging music line-up curated by local station FBi Radio, kaleidoscopic light projections by artists Dylan Mooney and Jacqui North, delicious food and drinks by Archie Rose Distilling Co, live talks and more. Plus, Queer in Warrane will live stream the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, so you won’t miss any of the fabulous action.

Presented by Museums of History NSW and Archie Rose Distilling Co in association with Sydney WorldPride, Queer in Warrane will kick off on Wednesday, February 22 and will go to Sunday, February 26, from 5pm every evening. It’s free to enter most nights, however there is a $20 entry fee on Friday, February 24 as there’ll be special guest DJs and bands (acts to be announced soon!).

First Nations artist Dylan Mooney will showcase the world premiere of his light work, ‘Still Here and Thriving’, which explores identity, desire, and representation from Mooney’s lived experience. Meanwhile, creative producer Jacqui North will bring to life the tale of Oscar Wilde, Lord Alfred Douglas and his mysterious lover with ‘Love that Dares’, as well as reveal a rainbow light waterfall, ‘Shine’. You can view the full program here

Take a stroll around Hyde Park Barracks and deep-dive into queer culture this WorldPride with Queer in Warrane. Find out more information here.

By Avril Treasure for Time Out in association with Museums of History NSW

Details

Event website:
mhnsw.au/whats-on/events/queer-in-warrane/
Address:
Hyde Park Barracks Museum
Queens Square, Macquarie St
Sydney
2000
Transport:
Nearby stations: St James
Price:
Free-$20
Opening hours:
5pm-late

Dates and times

