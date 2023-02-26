Time Out says

To celebrate Sydney WorldPride, the UNESCO World Heritage listed Hyde Park Barracks will soon transform into a rainbow wonderland aiming to champion queer creativity.

For five nights this summer, the Hyde Park Barracks are hosting a series of activations by queer artists, a banging music line-up curated by local station FBi Radio, kaleidoscopic light projections by artists Dylan Mooney and Jacqui North, delicious food and drinks by Archie Rose Distilling Co, live talks and more. Plus, Queer in Warrane will live stream the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, so you won’t miss any of the fabulous action.

Presented by Museums of History NSW and Archie Rose Distilling Co in association with Sydney WorldPride, Queer in Warrane will kick off on Wednesday, February 22 and will go to Sunday, February 26, from 5pm every evening. It’s free to enter most nights, however there is a $20 entry fee on Friday, February 24 as there’ll be special guest DJs and bands (acts to be announced soon!).

First Nations artist Dylan Mooney will showcase the world premiere of his light work, ‘Still Here and Thriving’, which explores identity, desire, and representation from Mooney’s lived experience. Meanwhile, creative producer Jacqui North will bring to life the tale of Oscar Wilde, Lord Alfred Douglas and his mysterious lover with ‘Love that Dares’, as well as reveal a rainbow light waterfall, ‘Shine’. You can view the full program here.

Take a stroll around Hyde Park Barracks and deep-dive into queer culture this WorldPride with Queer in Warrane. Find out more information here.