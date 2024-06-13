Sydney
Raclette Igloo Sydney

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  Igloos on a rooftop with lots of neon lights
    Photograph: Supplied | Raclette Igloo Sydney
    PreviousNext
    /5
  Raclette dinner
    Photograph: Supplied | Raclette Igloo Sydney
    PreviousNext
    /5
  Two women drinking mulled wine
    Photograph: Supplied | Raclette Igloo Sydney
    PreviousNext
    /5
  An open fire pit
    Photograph: Supplied | Raclette Igloo Sydney
    PreviousNext
    /5
  A group of people inside a neon lit igloo
    Photograph: Supplied | Raclette Igloo Sydney
    PreviousNext
    /5
Time Out says

This winter wonderland includes melted raclette, mulled wine and your own private igloo

Picture this: you’re in a cosy private igloo decked out with fairy lights overlooking Sydney’s breathtaking city skyline. Snow is falling outside and the table is set with a raclette grill, sliced cheese, charcuterie, potatoes and pickles laid out on a board beside it. In your hand is a mug of spiced mulled wine and nearby is a warming fire pit with marshmallows waiting to be toasted. 

This is Raclette Igloo Sydney, a pop-up experience bringing the magic of a French ski resort atmosphere to Broadway Sydney Rooftop from June 28 to July 28.  

Swap beer gardens for this cold weather alternative and bring along a special someone or a group of pals as each igloo can fit six to eight people. Prices start from $99 per person or $119 on Fridays for the 7pm slot with sessions lasting for an hour and a half. 

Don’t worry, there’s enough cheese to go around – we’re talking 1.6kg for a party of eight. Plus, plenty of wood to stoke the fire and a bucket full of jumbo marshmallows so that once you’ve had your fill of gooey cheese you can swap it for oozing marshmallows.  

Book now for this winter wonderland experience here

By Olivia Hart for Time Out in association with Raclette Igloo Sydney

Details

Event website:
racletteiglooexperience.com.au
Address:
Price:
From $99
