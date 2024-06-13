Time Out says

Picture this: you’re in a cosy private igloo decked out with fairy lights overlooking Sydney’s breathtaking city skyline. Snow is falling outside and the table is set with a raclette grill, sliced cheese, charcuterie, potatoes and pickles laid out on a board beside it. In your hand is a mug of spiced mulled wine and nearby is a warming fire pit with marshmallows waiting to be toasted.

This is Raclette Igloo Sydney, a pop-up experience bringing the magic of a French ski resort atmosphere to Broadway Sydney Rooftop from June 28 to July 28.

Swap beer gardens for this cold weather alternative and bring along a special someone or a group of pals as each igloo can fit six to eight people. Prices start from $99 per person or $119 on Fridays for the 7pm slot with sessions lasting for an hour and a half.

Don’t worry, there’s enough cheese to go around – we’re talking 1.6kg for a party of eight. Plus, plenty of wood to stoke the fire and a bucket full of jumbo marshmallows so that once you’ve had your fill of gooey cheese you can swap it for oozing marshmallows.

Book now for this winter wonderland experience here.