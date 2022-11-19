Time Out says

Here is everything Sydneysiders need to know about how they can help protest for freedom in Iran

Sydney, if you don’t know what’s happening in Iran at the moment, then you probably should.

Over the last eight weeks, Iran has been overcome by a series of immense people-led protests against the Islamic Republic of Iran, with a huge majority of the nation’s women, girls, young people and free thinkers all coming together to rise up against the government in response to the brutal death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was allegedly killed in custody by Iran’s morality police for failing to cover her hair properly.

In the last week, it has been revealed that 272 out of 290 Iranian politicians called for the judiciary to apply the death penalty to protestors who rise up against the government, with this being particularly alarming given the fact that at least 14,000 people have been arrested for protesting over the last eight weeks – with countless others having been brutally killed, tortured and abused simply for speaking out.

In Iran right now, thousands of people are gathering from all over the country for three days of strikes in the country’s capital of Tehran, a move that will inevitably lead to more unnecessary violence.

If you live in Sydney, there are recurring protests every Saturday that you can attend to show your support. On Saturday, November 19, a particularly big protest will be going down at Sydney Olympic Park at 3pm. The protest will be located between Jacaranda Square to Treillage Tower and will be all about calling for global solidarity for the citizens of Iran who face death, torture and continued persecution under this regime.

You can stay updated on this Sydney protest for Iran on the Solidarity for Iran’s Instagram page.

Alternatively you can try speak directly to the Australian government by signing one of these petitions asking Canberra to a) renounce the Islamic Republic of Iran for human rights violations, to b) sanction Iranian top officials and expel diplomats from Australia, and to c) expel the Islamic Republic’s ambassador as a means of extra international pressure on the Iranian government. The petitions close on November 23.

In the meantime, all we can do is work together for a better future – and continue chanting the catch cry of this movement until it is finally heard.

Zan, Zendagi, Azadi.

Woman. Life. Freedom.