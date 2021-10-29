The eerie killer robot from the global smash hit Netflix series 'Squid Game' has her eye on you, but only for Halloween weekend.

If you’re yet to watch Squid Game you’re likely in the minority. The Korean-made Netflix show about a sinister do-or-die tournament for life-changing sums of cash has become the most successful show ever produced by the global streaming juggernaut.

One of the show’s most gruesome scenes involves a giant robot simply known as the Red Light Green Light Girl. If she catches you moving, let’s just say it doesn’t end well. But if you thought you were safe from her deadly gaze here in Sydney, you’d be wrong, because a scale model of the android annihilator has popped up in Circular Quay, just in time for Halloween weekend.

Before you spend the whole weekend trying to stand perfectly still, you can relax – it seems Red Light Green Light Girl is taking a few days off. From Friday, October 29 until November 1, the only shots she’ll be firing will be of the selfie variety. There will also be a deployment of Squid Game’s unnervingly ruthless, pink jumpsuit-clad guards to really give you the full blood-curdling experience.

If you want to grab a photo with the Red Light Green Light Girl, simply head down to 4 Circular Quay, at the Rocks, at the northern tip of the Overseas Passenger Terminal. All entrants will be required to check-in via the ServiceNSW app and provide proof of vaccination or a medical exemption. And be sure to tag your pics with #SquidGameHalloween on Insta and TikTok.