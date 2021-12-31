Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Rocket NYE Fireworks Ferry

Rocket NYE Fireworks Ferry

Things to do, Fireworks King Street Wharf , Darling Harbour Friday December 31 2021
Captain Cook Cruises sunset
Photograph: Captain Cook Cruises/Supplied
Captain Cook Cruises Rocket cruise
Photograph: Captain Cook Cruises/Supplied
Captain Cook Cruises food
Photograph: Captain Cook Cruises/Supplied
Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks
Photograph: Destination NSW/Supplied
Watch the sky light up from a fireworks ferry this NYE

Looking for a more affordable option for New Year's Eve cruises but want to stay on the boat for more than a couple of hours? Well then, Rocket Ferry has your NYE sorted. You can enjoy 5.5 hours of relaxed cruising, indoor and outdoor ferry seating, and BYO beverages and picnic.

Rocket is positioned in a viewing area just outside of the exclusion zone for the fireworks display for views of the spectacle that are just about as close as it's possible to be without being physically strapped to one of these epic whizzbangs.

Prices start at $499 per person, departing from King Street Wharf at 7:30 pm and returning at 1 am.

Book online here through Captain Cook cruises.

Details
Event website: https://www.captaincook.com.au/whats-on/sydney-new-years-eve/nye-fireworks-sydney-cruise/
Venue name: King Street Wharf
Address: Darling Harbour
Sydney
2000
Price: $499

Dates And Times
