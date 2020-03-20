Sydney’s first online night club is here to help you dance away your troubles from the comfort of your own home

With the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic escalating across Australia, social distancing and social isolation are the most responsible measures we can take to protect ourselves and others. But boy, these unusual times and the relentless news cycle can really weigh on a person's soul. When the weekend rolls around after a hectic week, cutting some sick shapes on the dance floor is a time-honoured way to release that tension. But alas, it’s not really the time to dive into a sweaty mass of people.

Well, mope no more and put on your boogie pants, because a gang of local party-starters are bringing Sydney’s first virtual night club direct to you, so you can bust a few grooves from the safety of your lounge room with a community connected by livestream.

The party kicks off tonight, Friday, March 20, from 8pm and into the wee hours. You can join the party by tuning in via Facebook or Twitch. Local DJs will be dropping beats, disco lights will set the vibe and a moderated chatroom will be connecting hearts and minds across the digital d-floor.

Room 2 Radio seeks to spread joy and normality in these uncertain times and support the music industry, which has been deeply affected by the coronavirus. It was founded by DJ and promoter Toby Debelak, radio host Nicole Beck and artist Charles Waldren (Poolroom.).

Once this (disco) ball gets rolling, we’ll hopefully see a full series of Room 2 Radio events to keep us connected as we boogie alone, and yet also together. Join the Facebook event for tonight’s Opening Party here, and follow their page here to stay in the loop.