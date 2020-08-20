Stop, look and listen as astrophysicist Karlie Noon takes us far beyond the stars

Super-cool award-winning astrophysicist and Gamilaraay woman Karlie Noon has been appointed as the Sydney Observatory’s inaugural ambassador, a star-bright residency program that shines a light on the sweet spot where research crosses over into creativity.

The site of the observatory, erected in 1858 on the highest point of Sydney (Warrane), is significant to the people of the Eora Nation. Noon's stoked to be chosen. “I am absolutely delighted to be appointed Sydney Observatory’s first astronomy ambassador,” she says. “I am passionate about making science accessible and engaging for everyone, especially those from a disadvantaged background. The Sydney Observatory is a great place for visitors to learn about the wonders in our universe, and I’m honoured to join the team of expert astronomers.”

The program offers a great opportunity for Noon to collaborate with the in-house curators, helping promote engagement with science and culture during her six-month stint. Her tenure kicked off National Science Week (August 15-23), and her first gig is hosting a Facebook livestream on Saturday, August 22 at 6.30pm. Exploring the planets, stars and the southern sky as seen from the Sydney Observatory, she's sure to dazzle.

And if you know someone who has a keen eye trained on stars, the observatory is looking for its next ambassadors, with the call-out open to established and emerging academic researchers, artists, scientists and creative organisations.

Lisa Havilah, chief executive of the observatory’s parent venue the Powerhouse Museum, says the ambassadorship is a great initiative. “We have seen an abundance of creativity and engaging projects from the residents of the Powerhouse Creative Industries Residency Program. And now, what better site than the Sydney Observatory to bolster our investment into scientific practice and research.”

