Time Out says

Don't be shy, check out what's new in the bedroom at this health, sexuality and lifestyle expo

Australia’s longest-running adults-only weekend, Sexpo, is back by popular demand as an all-new festival of inclusive sexuality and performance with the largest sex education stage in the Southern Hemisphere this October.

Sexpo is back to its old tricks, with over 100 industry-leading retailers, interactive displays, kink demonstrations, and guest appearances from world famous adult stars, including award-winning star Johnny Sins with his daily meet and greets and seminars. However there’s also some fresh new takes, with this year’s expo centred on equality, inclusion, diversity, empowerment, and education. The Sex Ed Seminar Stage will host the largest podcast panel of influential speakers, including psycho-sexologist Chantelle Otten, encompassing everything in the sexuality and body-positive space. RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under stars Art Simone and Maxi Shield are also getting in on the action with some camp entertainment.

The brand new main stage extravaganza Babylon also debuts this year, featuring an all-star cast of some of Australia’s hottest dancers, aerialists, acrobats and more. Babylon is set to take you on a Sexpo journey unlike any you’ve ever experienced – think the bastard lovechild of Rocky Horror, Lost, Avatar and Jumanji.

Sexpo lands at Sydney’s International Convention Centre for a big weekend of grown-up fun from October 28-30. Tickets start at $79, or you can score an all-access ticket for Bottomless & Topless Sundays for $148 (which includes a two-hour drinks package and canapés from 11am-1pm, plus access to Sexpo's VIP Bottomless & Topless Sunday Sessions at Kittens Strip Club or the Men of Dreams Lounge). Grab your tickets here and find out more about Sexpo here.

Vax and the city: we took a deep dive into how love, sex and intimacy feel different now.