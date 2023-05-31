Sydney
SMASH! Sydney Manga and Anime Show

  • Things to do, Expos and conventions
  1. Attendees at SMASH (Photograph: Kris Ezergailis)
    Photograph: Kris Ezergailis
  2. Gundam at SMASH (Photograph: Herman Zeng)
    Photograph: Herman Zeng
  3. SMASH cosplay (Photograph: Supplied)
    Photograph: Supplied
  4. SMASH markets stalls (Kwun Wah Chan)
    Kwun Wah Chan
  5. SMASH attendees (Photograph: Chris Kuan)
    Photograph: Chris KuanOlivia Johanssen (right) and friend in cosplay
Time Out says

This huge Japanese pop-culture convention returns to Sydney

Whether you’re mad for cosplay, a gaming wizard or in love with the artistry of anime and manga, the return of SMASH! is sure to excite Japanese pop-culture fans. The weekend program includes panel discussions, film screenings, music and dance performances, art demonstrations and creative workshops.

They’ve invited a host of industry pros who’ll be talking shop and answering audience questions. Meet prolific singers and voice actors, well-known cosplayers, and the creators behind your favourite animations and anime stories.

The weekend wouldn’t be complete without a cosplay competition. You can rock your outfit in the background or show off your stuff on the Cosplay Catwalk.

Olivia Gee
Written by
Olivia Gee

Details

Event website:
smash.org.au/
Address:
