When it comes to simple, tasty and affordable meals you can prepare in under five minutes – nothing beats instant noodles. Beloved by uni students pulling all nighters and foodies who use the squiggle-shaped carbs as a meal base, packet noodles hold a special place in the hearts of Aussies everywhere. One reliable brand that has become as much of a pantry staple in Australia as Vegemite is Indonesia's most iconic brand, Indomie.

This November, Indomie is celebrating its recent team-up with K-pop sensations NewJeans with a massive LED billboard at Central Station that’s guaranteed to spark cravings, as well as a huge interactive pop-up at Sydney’s Darling Square.

The South Korean girl group, featuring Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, are taking on global brand ambassador roles for Indomie’s ‘Oh My Good’ campaign, bringing a fresh, modern twist to the beloved brand.

To mark the collab, Indomie’s pop-up is landing in front of The Exchange Building at Darling Square, complete with a giant cup of noodles. Satisfy those cravings with a packet of instant noodles which will be available to purchase in every flavour. If that isn’t enough to get you down there, every purchase will also score you a free item of Indomie merch.

Catch the billboard from Monday, November 4 until Sunday, November 10 and head down to the Darling Square pop-up from Friday, November 22 until Sunday, November 24. The Darling Square pop-up will be open from 10am to 9pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 7am to 8pm on Sunday. Find out more here.