Snap a pic with a giant cup of noodles to celebrate Indomie’s team up with K-Pop group NewJeans

Satisfy your noodle cravings at this Darling Square pop-up

Buildings in Darling Square
Photograph: Used under license from Shutterstock.com
By Olivia Hart for Time Out in association with Indomie
When it comes to simple, tasty and affordable meals you can prepare in under five minutes – nothing beats instant noodles. Beloved by uni students pulling all nighters and foodies who use the squiggle-shaped carbs as a meal base, packet noodles hold a special place in the hearts of Aussies everywhere. One reliable brand that has become as much of a pantry staple in Australia as Vegemite is Indonesia's most iconic brand, Indomie. 

This November, Indomie is celebrating its recent team-up with K-pop sensations NewJeans with a massive LED billboard at Central Station that’s guaranteed to spark cravings, as well as a huge interactive pop-up at Sydney’s Darling Square.

The South Korean girl group, featuring Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, are taking on global brand ambassador roles for Indomie’s ‘Oh My Good’ campaign, bringing a fresh, modern twist to the beloved brand.

To mark the collab, Indomie’s pop-up is landing in front of The Exchange Building at Darling Square, complete with a giant cup of noodles. Satisfy those cravings with a packet of instant noodles which will be available to purchase in every flavour. If that isn’t enough to get you down there, every purchase will also score you a free item of Indomie merch.

Catch the billboard from Monday, November 4 until Sunday, November 10 and head down to the Darling Square pop-up from Friday, November 22 until Sunday, November 24. The Darling Square pop-up will be open from 10am to 9pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 7am to 8pm on Sunday. Find out more here.

