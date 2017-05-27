Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

State Library of NSW

  • Things to do
  • Sydney
  • price 0 of 4
State Library of NSW
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

The State Library is essentially two libraries in one: the State Reference Library provides access to five million books, manuscripts, maps, photographs, paintings, architectural plans, relics and extensive online content (eg eBooks) and other media stored over five floors below ground; while the 1910 Mitchell Wing (closed Sundays) holds the world’s greatest collection of Australiana, including James Cook’s original journals and the log book of Captain Bligh.

The latter wing has fine bronze bas-relief doors depicting Aboriginal peoples and European explorers, a grand mosaic and terrazzo vestibule, stained-glass windows and extensive amounts of Australian stone and timber. Its Shakespeare Room is a fine example of mock-Tudor style, with a ceiling modelled on Cardinal Wolsey’s closet in Hampton Court and stained glass windows depicting the ‘seven ages of man’.

Head to the Marie Bashir Reading Room for the popular Family History Service, which offers free courses to help people trace their family history. Head to the Mitchell Library Reading Room for the Australiana collection and to read Captain James Cook's original journals.

Throughout the year, the Library's exhibitions program highlights its large and fascinating collection of historic and contemporary paintings, photos, maps, memorabilia, manuscripts and rare books.

They also host world-class international exhibitions, including the popular annual World Press Photo and exhibitions from London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

Besides this, there's a substantial weekly program of public events (including readings, discussion panels and talks) and free film screenings, and regular free guided tours of both libraries.

There’s also a café, free WiFi and a fantastic book shop.

Details

Address:
Macquarie St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
02 9273 1566
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 9am-8pm; Fri 9am-5pm; Sat, Sun 11am-5pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.