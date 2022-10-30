Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

STOMP wine festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Centennial Parklands, Centennial Park
A group of four women sitting on a picnic blanket laughing while drinking wine.
Photograph: Elina Fairytale
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

A two-day wine extravaganza is taking over the Centennial Parklands

For two exciting, booze-soaked days STOMP wine festival will be taking over the picturesque Rose Garden at Centennial Parklands to show off the very best wines that Australia has to offer. 

Surrounded by pretty rows of blooming roses and manicured lawns, the event will include a cocktail corner to mingle in and an opportunity to meet with Australia’s leading wine makers. You'll even be able to live your best I Love Lucy life and do some barefoot grape stomping.

Enjoy a great day out celebrating all there is to love about wine and sampling palate-pleasing food at this vino wonderland. There will be three sessions per day at just $49 per person, and you can score your passes here.

Want to brush up your viticulture vernacular? Check out our beginners guide to buying wine.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=926058&
Address:
Centennial Parklands
Between Oxford Street, York, Darley, Alison & Lang Rds
Centennial Park
Sydney
2021
Price:
$49
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.