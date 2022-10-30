Time Out says

For two exciting, booze-soaked days STOMP wine festival will be taking over the picturesque Rose Garden at Centennial Parklands to show off the very best wines that Australia has to offer.

Surrounded by pretty rows of blooming roses and manicured lawns, the event will include a cocktail corner to mingle in and an opportunity to meet with Australia’s leading wine makers. You'll even be able to live your best I Love Lucy life and do some barefoot grape stomping.

Enjoy a great day out celebrating all there is to love about wine and sampling palate-pleasing food at this vino wonderland. There will be three sessions per day at just $49 per person, and you can score your passes here.

