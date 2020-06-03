Stop All Black Deaths in Custody: Vigil for George Floyd

Sydney is hosting a protest against police brutality in solidarity with George Floyd demonstrators

George Floyd was a 46-year-old man who was well liked by his colleagues, enjoyed sport, had a six-year-old daughter and was engaged to be married. His death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer (officially ruled a homicide) on May 25 sparked protests across the United States that have spread across the world.

These protests are seeking justice for George Floyd and for all black, Indigenous and people of colour who have been the victims of violence (the Black Lives Matter movement was started in 2013 after teenager Trayvon Martin was fatally shot while out walking; his killer was found not guilty of murder). In Australia, there have been 432 Indigenous deaths in custody since the 1991 Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody.

In Sydney, the Indigenous Social Justice Association (ISJA), the Anticolonial Asian Alliance and USYD Autonomous Collective Against Racism have organised a protest on Saturday, June 6. The protest will gather at 20 Lee St, Chippendale, close to Central Station, from 3-5pm.

Keep in mind the current epidemic is not over, and the restrictions on gatherings outlined by state governments still apply.

If you are attending, please make sure you are protesting responsibly and respectfully, with your own and others' health in mind. You can do this by:

Staying home if you feel even slightly sick;

Keeping 1.5 metres from others;

Wearing a face mask if you have one (if you don't, here's how to make one);

Driving, cycling or walking to and from the protest if possible to minimise people on public transport;

Bringing hand sanitiser, using it, and washing your hands immediately once you’re home; and

Making the call to head home if unable to distance yourself and/or moving back to allow others to participate.

If you are unable to attend, there are other ways to show your support and solidarity. These include donating to groups such as the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service or educating yourself on Australia’s Indigenous history.