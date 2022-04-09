Time Out says

Head down to Homebush and Homebush West for twelve days of food, family-friendly activities and a magical drone show

Update: the first event in this series has been postponed due to inclement weather. The festival will now commence from March 11-12 instead of March 4-5.

As communities re-emerge from staying at home the NSW government has been helping neighbourhoods celebrate with The Festival of Place project. Street Festival 2140 is part of this bigger project and will be activating Homebush and Homebush West over six weekends of fun. Expect delicious treats from local eateries, rides, exciting performances and more on Henley Road and Rochester Street.

Street Festival 2140 is designed to help you rediscover Homebush and Homebush West with the whole fam. Bring the kiddos for art workshops, face painting and memorable amusement rides including inflatables, spinning tea cups and a giant chess set. They'll also be delighted by roving performances from magicians, jugglers, balloon artists and circus performers. Festival goers big and small won't go hungry with stalls and local businesses buzzing with culinary delights from the area.

Creativity and community will take centre stage at Street Festival 2140. Take a look at Homebush through history with an ongoing beautification project explored in live painting and installations. Homebush West will be getting a spruce with a large-scale mural, a garden restoration and repainted fence lines. The area will also be filled with live music, cultural performances from local community members and live street art demonstrations.

Crowds will also be dazzled by a drone light show once in each location. You'll get to experience 40 drones whizzing over Homebush in a choreographed routine.

Street Festival 2140 takes place on twelve days, over six weekends from March 11 to April 9. Check here for more details.