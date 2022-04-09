Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Street Festival 2140

  • Things to do
  • Henley Road, Homebush West
A person holds out a BBQ sauce-laden pack of ribs, chips with a handful of fresh greens stuffed in the side.
Photograph: Adam Hedgecoe
Advertising

Time Out says

Head down to Homebush and Homebush West for twelve days of food, family-friendly activities and a magical drone show

Update: the first event in this series has been postponed due to inclement weather. The festival will now commence from March 11-12 instead of March 4-5.

As communities re-emerge from staying at home the NSW government has been helping neighbourhoods celebrate with The Festival of Place project. Street Festival 2140 is part of this bigger project and will be activating Homebush and Homebush West over six weekends of fun. Expect delicious treats from local eateries, rides, exciting performances and more on Henley Road and Rochester Street.

Street Festival 2140 is designed to help you rediscover Homebush and Homebush West with the whole fam. Bring the kiddos for art workshops, face painting and memorable amusement rides including inflatables, spinning tea cups and a giant chess set. They'll also be delighted by roving performances from magicians, jugglers, balloon artists and circus performers. Festival goers big and small won't go hungry with stalls and local businesses buzzing with culinary delights from the area. 

Creativity and community will take centre stage at Street Festival 2140. Take a look at Homebush through history with an ongoing beautification project explored in live painting and installations. Homebush West will be getting a spruce with a large-scale mural, a garden restoration and repainted fence lines. The area will also be filled with live music, cultural performances from local community members and live street art demonstrations.

Crowds will also be dazzled by a drone light show once in each location. You'll get to experience 40 drones whizzing over Homebush in a choreographed routine.

Street Festival 2140 takes place on twelve days, over six weekends from March 11 to April 9. Check here for more details.

Time Out in association with Strathfield Council

Details

Address:
Henley Road
Henley Road
Homebush West
2140
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.