A real-life Willa Wonka factory has popped up in the Rocks

If there’s something we Sydneysiders love, it’s pretty pink things. Preferably ones that’ll make our Insta feeds pop.

Sugar Republic, an interactive art exhibition, first came to life in 2018, when the old MacRobertson’s Chocolate Factory in Fitzroy, Melbourne was filled with massive installations of confectionary and treats. Since its launch, Sugar Republic has toured the East Coast of Australia, inviting visitors to relive their childhood through eye-popping, candy-themed rooms, designed for maximum selfie perfection.

Now, Sugar Republic has taken over a huge heritage warehouse at the Rocks and we’re all about it. From November 6 – for a limited time – lolly lovers can explore 15 immersive spaces over two floors, all devoted to that sweet, sweet candy. Because who wouldn’t want to swim in a giant pool full of marshmallows, climb inside a prize claw machine, relax in a living room made entirely of Aussie biccies, pop out of a giant birthday cake, or guess lollies on a Scratch ‘n’ Sniff Wall? This is what you can expect from Sugar Republic’s lip-smacking art extravaganza which includes spaces designed by Frida Las Vegas and Flex Mami.

This pretty pop-up has sessions Thu-Sun, from Saturday, November 6. Best of all, free lollies and ice cream will be available for every visitor as they travel through this candy land to give you that sugar high.

Find Sugar Republic at 47 George St, Sydney (entry via Atherden St). Tickets are $38 for adults, $28 for children under 16, and free for toddlers under two years. Book online to secure your spot. Dine and Discover Vouchers are also accepted on the door.