Stock up on insanely fresh seasonal produce at this special edition of Carriageworks' popular market

If there’s something we love, it’s a farmer’s market full of fresh produce, and an excuse to spend our money with independent artisanal businesses. On December 11, 'tis the season to buy local at this special seasonal edition of Carriageworks' ever-popular market, which will showcase a slew of guest producers selling fresh produce, including the first cherries of summer 2021.

Tick off the Christmas shopping list with some foodie gifts, or even a premium Christmas hamper jam-packed with a variety of artisan goodies like wine, chocolate, cheeses, Christmas puddings, nuts, spices, and teas (just to name a few).

Also, why not ramp up your Christmas game this year by ditching the artificial alternative and setting up a real Christmas tree. You can pre-order one at the Summer Seasonal Market this year from Dural Christmas Tree Farm. And be sure to check out the live cooking demonstration by Jaimee Edwards from Cornersmith, plus a live panel discussion on the importance of choosing local producers for your festive season food menu.