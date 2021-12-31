Treat yourself to an all-inclusive NYE fireworks cruise this year

This NYE is all about making up for the lost time. So what's the harm in splashing out and living large, especially when it's to farewell such a dumpster fire of a year. Cruise into 2022 onboard the Sydney 2000, a boat that has been floating in the harbour exclusion zone for over 20 years. This means it won’t be a problem getting an incredible view of the midnight fireworks – you'll be as close as anyone in Sydney is legally permitted to get.

With early bird prices starting at $699 per person, you can choose from three luxurious decks, each with all-inclusive food, premium drinks, and live entertainment. The cruise departs from King Street Wharf at 7:30 pm and returns at 1 am.

Book online here through Captain Cook cruises.