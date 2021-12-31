Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Sydney 2000 NYE Cruise

Things to do, Fireworks King Street Wharf , Darling Harbour Friday December 31 2021
Fireworks cruise Sydney 2000
Photograph: Captain Cook Cruises/Supplied
Cocktails NYE cruise Sydney 2000
Photograph: Captain Cook Cruises/Supplied
Sunset NYE cruise Sydney 2000
Photograph: Captain Cook Cruises/Supplied
Dinner NYE cruise Sydney 2000
Photograph: Captain Cook Cruises/Supplied
Treat yourself to an all-inclusive NYE fireworks cruise this year

This NYE is all about making up for the lost time. So what's the harm in splashing out and living large, especially when it's to farewell such a dumpster fire of a year. Cruise into 2022 onboard the Sydney 2000, a boat that has been floating in the harbour exclusion zone for over 20 years. This means it won’t be a problem getting an incredible view of the midnight fireworks – you'll be as close as anyone in Sydney is legally permitted to get. 

With early bird prices starting at $699 per person, you can choose from three luxurious decks, each with all-inclusive food, premium drinks, and live entertainment. The cruise departs from King Street Wharf at 7:30 pm and returns at 1 am.

Book online here through Captain Cook cruises.

Details
Event website: https://www.captaincook.com.au/whats-on/sydney-new-years-eve/nye-sydney-cruise/
Event phone: 02 9206 1111
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: King Street Wharf
Address: Darling Harbour
Sydney
2000
Price: $699

Dates And Times
