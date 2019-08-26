Discover why there's no place like home during this week-long exploration of housing and the built environment.

The Sydney Architecture Festival returns November 11-17 with its biggest ever program of talks, tours and exhibitions. There's also a new creative director at the helm this year: publisher, researcher, activist, and all-round built environment expert, Dr Barnaby Bennett.

Based at Customs House and spread over a full week (instead of just four days as in previous years), 2019’s festival examines one of the most dynamic and divisive topics in the architectural zeitgeist: housing and the whys and wherefores of becoming a homeowner.

More than merely looking at the much-debated economics of the property industry, the festival will also grapple with the broader social issues in orbit around the housing sector. A diverse line-up of speakers and facilitators will examine the main causes of homelessness, the pressures on construction professionals in the face of ever-expanding urban populations, and whether contemporary house design can unriddle questions of sustainability, future-proofing and the changing ways we use our homes.

Whether you're looking for a deep-dive into this complex and multi-faceted architectural discourse, or you just want to learn why Baby Boomers are so salty about Millennials buying overpriced avo on toast, the Sydney Architecture Festival promises to be an eye-opener.