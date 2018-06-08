Three days of craft brews and barbecue meats with a killer music line-up

A killer line-up that includes the Preatures, Holy Holy, Bob Evans, Gooch Palms, and Jen Cloher has been announced as the musical arm of a three-day festival devoted to craft beer and delicious barecued treats.

You can buy tickets to four different sessions of the Sydney Beer and BBQ Festival, with Friday and Saturday night hosting the big music drawcards, a daytime Saturday session for serious beer nerds and a family-friendly Sunday session.

There will be 60 craft brewers in attendence, from the likes of Akasha, Batch, Brooklyn, Edge, Feral, Hop Nation, Kaiju!, ismatch, Moo Brew, Modus Operandi, Pirate Life, Philter, Pikes, Mountain Goat, Murray's, Grifter, the Hills, Young Henrys and Willie and the Boatman, just to name a few.

On the snack front chefs from Chin Chin, Bovine and Swine, Mary's, Fancy Hank's, Belle's Hot Chicken, The Lansdowne and the Unicorn will be putting flames to meat, with a bunch of out-of-town guest stars to keep those grills firing.