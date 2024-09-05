Sydney Streets come alive again on seven weekends this spring

Mark your calendars because the City of Sydney’s Sydney Streets initiative returns this spring to spread the love for our local neighbourhoods. Taking over seven major inner-city high streets with community-building events, this aptly named series invites Sydneysiders to discover the wonders waiting just beyond their doorsteps.

Across selected weekends this year, the City of Sydney will close down traffic on all seven streets and transform them into pedestrian-only promenades filled with alfresco dining zones, pop-up eateries and cool activations from nearby businesses. It's the perfect day out to enjoy live music, kids activities and cultural performances.

The latest Sydney Streets series will kick off in Haymarket, with a full day of family fun and festival vibes on Saturday, September 21. This will be followed by alfresco events on Macleay Street in Potts Point on September 28, Glebe Point Road on October 12, Stanley Street in Darlinghurst on October 19, Crown Street in Surry Hills on November 2, Harris Street in Pyrmont on November 9 and Redfern Street on November 16.

Sydney Streets are dog-friendly and fully accessible, making the events the perfect outing for families as well as those looking for a new way to spend a day or evening out exploring their local area. Find more info on what to expect here.