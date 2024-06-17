Subscribe
Kiama Blowhole explodes
Photograph: Supplied/Destination Kiama

Ten reasons why Kiama is the best winter road trip out of Sydney

Whale watching, luxury beachside properties, the world’s biggest blow hole and winter festivals. Need we say more?

Photograph: Supplied/Destination Kiama

By Saskia Morrison-Thiagu for Time Out in association with Destination Kiama
Just a 90-minute drive out of Sydney, Kiama boasts ancient volcanic rock formations, awe-inspiring blowholes, undulating vivid green hills and captivating rainforests. Not only is Kiama picturesque, but there’s also an abundance of activities to be explored. Enjoy scenic walks through rainforests or along cliff tops, and immerse yourself in vibrant markets showcasing local crafts and fresh produce. Or try your hand at a new skill like pottery, cheesemaking or sourdough making. There’s also a number of festivals that celebrating music, entertainment, exquisite wines and local spirits. 

Listen to the famous ‘whoosh’ of Kiama’s blowholes

Photograph: Peter Izzard

Have you ever seen a blowhole before? If you haven’t, then you’re in luck because the winter months are the best time to see one. In fact, there are two in Kiama that are all the more impressive this time of year. Listen out for the incredible whoosh sound — you may even feel a spray of the ocean. In fact, Kiama Blowhole is the largest in the world, having blown at record heights of over 30 metres.

It’s also worth visiting the adorably named Little Blowhole too for more consistent sprays than its big cousin. Find out more here.

Experience the thrill of whale watching

Photograph: Lachlan L. Hall

Now that you’ve seen the famous Kiama Blowhole, it’s time to see something else equally spectacular. Whales! Yes, not only do the winter months bring fantastic ocean swells, it’s also the best time to go whale watching. There’s a range of places to spot them including Black Head Reserve, Gerringong Whale Watching Platform,  Minnamurra Whale Watching Platform, or anywhere along the Kiama Coast Walk.

Immerse yourself in nature at the Minnamurra Rainforest Centre

Photograph: Supplied/Visit Kiama

A trip to Kiama isn’t complete without a visit to the beautiful Minnamurra Rainforest Centre. Just 15 minutes from Kiama, wander on raised boardwalks and explore this pocket of lush rainforest that once blanketed much of the region. This gem of natural beauty and biodiversity is home to ancient trees, vibrant birdlife, elusive mammals, reptiles, and of course the picturesque Minnamurra Falls. The cooler months are also the perfect time for witnessing the lyrebird's magnificent mating display.

Meet Kiama’s very own rockstars (they are actually rocks though)

Photograph: Jordan Robins

The Kiama Coast Walk is also a great opportunity to see Kiama’s very own rockstars. No Bon Jovi or Cold Chisel here – we’re talking about Kiama’s: Bombo Headland, Cathedral Rocks and Boneyard. Bombo Headland is truly fascinating with its unique rock formations that make you feel as though you’re walking on the moon. You may also recognise these rocks from television ads and photoshoots, due to its unparalleled scenery (especially at sunrise). 

At the southern end of Jones Beach, you’ll also find remarkable volcanic rocks that resemble the enormity and high peaks of a cathedral, access these best at low tide and see if you can spot the secret cave and natural ocean pool. Contiue your adventure south, and stop off at Boneyard for a picnic on its beautiful sheltered pebbly beach. 

Make the most of the chilly weather and do a cold plunge

Photograph: Supplied/Visit Kiama

By now, you should be well aware of the health benefits of cold water because it’s a great way to manage anxiety and also enhance mood. One great thing about swimming during the colder months is that the ocean acts as your very own cold plunge, and Kiama has more than enough options for the cold plunge aficionado. There are four fantastic ocean pools in Kiama: Gerringong’s Boat Harbour, Ourie pool at the southern end of Werri Beach, as well as two either side of Kiama Harbour.

Soar through the Illawarra Rainforest with a fun zipline tour

Photograph: Supplied/Visit Kiama

Explore the rainforest from a different perspective and try Illawarra Fly Treetop Adventures. Just a short drive from Kiama, you can walk across tree tops on elevated walkways to the top tower, or even zip through the rainforest with a fun zipline tour. And if you’re feeling a little brave, then you must try the zipline tours after dark. For more information, head to the website here.

Learn a variety of new recipes at the Buena Vista Farm From Scratch workshops

Photograph: Supplied/Visit Kiama

Missed out on the breadmaking trends from 2020? Well it’s not too late to jump on board with Buena Vista Farm’s selection of cooking workshops. This family run business, located on the most exceptionally beautiful parcels of land on the coast, focuses on sustainability and long lost skills including no-knead bread, butter, pickles, cheesemaking classes and also how to ferment food and drinks safely at home. Enjoy a kitchen garden tour, meet the resident goats and enjoy a farm table lunch. Find out more about each workshop here.

