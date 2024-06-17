Have you ever seen a blowhole before? If you haven’t, then you’re in luck because the winter months are the best time to see one. In fact, there are two in Kiama that are all the more impressive this time of year. Listen out for the incredible whoosh sound — you may even feel a spray of the ocean. In fact, Kiama Blowhole is the largest in the world, having blown at record heights of over 30 metres.

It's also worth visiting the adorably named Little Blowhole too for more consistent sprays than its big cousin.