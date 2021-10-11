The best physically distanced activities to try in Sydney this spring

Surfing
Needless to say, surfing is not an activity where you’ll risk much proximity to others. What you will get up close and personal with, however, are the buffeting waves of the Pacific, so you’ll want to take a lesson or two before you join the thousands of surf devotees who regularly tame the breakers along Sydney’s shoreline. Surf Skool offers lessons throughout the Northern Beaches, where Australia’s love of the sport began in the early 1900s. South of the city, Cronulla is another hub for Sydney’s surfing community, with the local Surfing Academy ranking among the best in the area. On the north side of town, Manly Surf School offers lessons seven days a week, caters to all abilities, and offers both board and wetsuit hire.