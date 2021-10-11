The best physically distanced activities to try in Sydney this spring

The sunny seasons are upon us and as the balmy spring air banishes the last chilly days of winter, it won't take long for Sydneysiders to flock to all our amazing beaches, parks and public spaces to make the most of our city’s famously fair weather.

However, it's not entire business-as-usual in Sydney this spring. While many social restrictions across Sydney have been relaxed or lifted, there is still a risk of exposure, even for fully vaccinated people. We all still need to do our part to help slow the spread and keep our city open, by following good hygiene, masking up where appropriate, and remaining 1.5 metres distance from others in public.

Fortunately, there are plenty of springtime activities in Sydney that are all about keeping your distance in the great outdoors. Give these physically distanced activities a try, and enjoy this spring in safety.

RECOMMENDED: Everything you need to know about what you can and cannot do in Sydney right now.