Time Out says

After bouncing into town for a summer of fun at the beginning of 2020, before the proverbial hit the fan on a global scale, this ridiculously oversized bouncy experience for everyone from toddlers to grown-ups to enjoy is springing back to our fair city in early 2022. The Big Bounce Australia is popping up again in Western Sydney, this time for two weekends of inflatable fun, Mar 11-13 and 18-20.

The inflatable theme park, which will take over Oriole Park in Auburn, includes the Guinness World Record-certified largest-ever bounce house, which has giant slides, climbing towers, obstacle runs, basketball hoops and ball pits sprawled across 1,500 square metres of bouncy real estate. Things get wild in the very centre of this lavish air-filled palace, with a DJ pumping tunes that reverberate through the inflated halls while confetti cannons blast and beach balls fly around the party and game zone.

But it doesn’t stop there. The two other components of Big Bounce include a 300-metre inflated obstacle course with 50 challenges that’ll test the mightiest CrossFit warriors, and a lofty space-themed wonderland. This dreamy ride is more about floating around and snapping sick pics than raging against the inflatable machine, and you can enjoy a calmer experience bouncing through three ball pits, climbing up an 18-metre-high maze, and shooting down the gigantic five-lane slippery slide.

Families and grown-up kids can enjoy all this action on their own terms at the kid-friendly sessions or adults-only events.

Ticket prices vary based on age, but they give all bouncers unlimited access to the obstacle course, space-themed castle, and the brand new Sports Slam arena, as well as a designated time slot to leap around the world’s biggest bounce house.