The Fashion Institute's Social Careers Series

Upskill over your time in isolation, with courses on fashion, PR and buying

With the latest restrictions on gatherings in Australia, many of us are going to be spending a lot more time indoors. So, why not use this as an opportunity to learn something you were always curious about?

Sydney's Fashion Institute has rallied some very chic industry powerhouses to bring you the Social Careers Series – an Instagram tutorial feed featuring leaders and innovators at A-list brands like Louis Vuitton, Seafolly and InStyle, laying out their hot tips and giving you serious career advice.

For three days a week, you can dive into the gritty stuff of fashion with a new guest each day. They'll each upload a 10-minute IGTV video in the morning with industry insights on how they made a career in fashion, and how you can get started too. Make sure to save up all your questions: there's an Instagram Live Q&A session that same evening.

The series will kick off on Tuesday, March 31 on the Fashion Institute's Instagram. Tune in to brush up on your fashion know-how and styling skills, learn what it's like to be a fashion journalist and get an insider's peek into the world of publicity.