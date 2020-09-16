The Good Weekend Quiz Live

Everyone's favourite mind-game gets a live and in-person iteration

You've fumbled through the weekend paper looking for it, or maybe you're one of its avid Instagram followers. Either way, the Good Weekend Quiz is a beloved ritual half this city sits down to alongside a Saturday morning coffee – hungover, maybe, but still perky enough to put their wits to the test. Now, for the first time ever, the Quiz is getting its own live and in-person event, as part of Good Food Month.



For two nights at 6.30pm on Sunday, October 25 and Monday, October 26, the Quiz's trivia masters, in partnership with Good Food's restaurant critics, will curate a culinary-themed quiz to test your gourmet knowledge (and also to whet your appetite before dinner). Tables will be sold in teams of six – so choose your foodie friends wisely. You'll be quizzing in style, with a main course, dessert and appetisers included, designed and delivered by the connoisseurs at Rockpool.

These most delicious of trivia nights will be hosted at Eleven Bridge, located at 11 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000. Tickets are $140 per person. Book online from 9am, Thursday September 17.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.