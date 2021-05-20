Get ready for a fright night on this spooky backstage tour of Australia's most famous landmark

By day, it’s Australia’s shining architectural superstar, but once the sun goes down, the Sydney Opera House reveals a spookier side. Or at least it does on this frightful after-dark backstage tour of the nation’s most famous building.

Following its debut season earlier this year, The House After Dark is back, once again inviting spook-seeking Sydneysiders to brave the subterranean corridors and shadowy corners of the Opera House after patrons and staff have emptied out. On this eerie journey through deserted hallways and dimly lit green rooms, you’ll hear tales of spectral encounters and ghostly happenings at the Opera House, as well as the more sinister secrets of this most famous of Aussie landmarks.

This 90-minute tour costs $55 per person and includes a drink and dessert on arrival ahead of your haunting late-night expedition of the Opera House’s off-limits spaces. Only ten people are permitted per tour and it’s a limited season, so be sure to get in quick, or else be haunted by the FOMO.