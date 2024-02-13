The Ocean Photographer of the Year world premiere exhibition is being held in Sydney

Following the eruption of the Taal Volcano in the Philippines, Jialing Cai (1st place winner) navigated through low visibility and deep fog to find this tiny paper nautilus riding on a wooden stick. Cai pressed the shutter and all those particles you see in the image lit up like snowflakes on a cold, winter's night.
Sea more at the Ocean Photographer of the Year exhibition, which features more than 100 images from the world's best photographers at the Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney.
Occupying a maze-like gallery room in a moodily-lit corner of the harbour-side museum, this reality-altering exhibition will change the way you think about the ocean. Sail away into the sea thanks to a transporting film which follows a diver as he encounters some of the ocean's most majestic creatures in a vast expanse of blue, or loose yourself in the stunning images which range from sweeping seascapes to intricately beautiful close-ups.
For those interested in the ocean and nature as a whole, this is a great way to explore the largely untapped depths of the deep blue.
Get ready to dive in and explore ten of the winning photographs below.