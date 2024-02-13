Sydney
Lizardfish eating fish.
Photograph: Jack Pokoj

The Ocean Photographer of the Year world premiere exhibition is being held in Sydney

Explore ten of the winning photographs being showcased at the Australian National Maritime Museum right now

By Saskia Morrison-Thiagu for Time Out in association with Australian National Maritime Museum
Sea more at the Ocean Photographer of the Year exhibition, which features more than 100 images from the world's best photographers at the Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney. 

Occupying a maze-like gallery room in a moodily-lit corner of the harbour-side museum, this reality-altering exhibition will change the way you think about the ocean. Sail away into the sea thanks to a transporting film which follows a diver as he encounters some of the ocean's most majestic creatures in a vast expanse of blue, or loose yourself in the stunning images which range from sweeping seascapes to intricately beautiful close-ups.

For those interested in the ocean and nature as a whole, this is a great way to explore the largely untapped depths of the deep blue. 

Get ready to dive in and explore ten of the winning photographs below.

Ocean Photographer of the Year

Jialing Cai
Photograph: Jialing Cai

Jialing Cai

Following the eruption of the Taal Volcano in the Philippines, Jialing Cai (1st place winner) navigated through low visibility and deep fog to find this tiny paper nautilus riding on a wooden stick. Cai pressed the shutter and all those particles you see in the image lit up like snowflakes on a cold, winter's night. 

Jack Pokoj
Photograph: Jack Pokoj

Jack Pokoj

Yeowch! Imagine being the poor fish trapped inside that lizardfish's gob. According to photographer Jack Pokoj, "the lizardfish was trying to swallow the other fish tail-first before it got stuck in its throat". As a result, the lizardfish kept its mouth open as if wanting the fish inside to escape. 

Jade Hoksbergen
Photograph: Jade Hoksbergen

Jade Hoksbergen

In the Maldives, what was once a nuisance is now a helpful tourism attraction: the whale shark. When whale sharks appear at night while fishermen are trying to catch tuna, they call upon eager guests who are keen to swim with the ocean giants. Jade Hoksbergen said she felt dwarfed by the shark's presence while taking this incredible photo. 

Todd Glaser
Photograph: Todd Glaser

Todd Glaser

Todd Glaser took this photo in Hawaii with a drone, capturing the swell, weather, wind, tide and talent all in one aerial shot. "The rainbow at the edge of the wave is what made this one so special to me," said Glaser.

Sylvie Ayer
Photograph: Sylvie Ayer

Sylvie Ayer

This almost other-worldly image of a manatee was taken by ocean photographer Sylvie Ayer. Ayer said she hopes that this photo raises awareness of the need to protect these docile mammals.

Jingyi Wang
Photograph: Jingyi Wang

Jingyi Wang

Jingyi Wang is the winner of the Human Connection Award, demonstrating how "humans have enjoyed the gift of the sea for generations". These artisanal fishing nets depicted in the image showcase a sense of history within China.

Jarvis Smallman
Photograph: Jarvis Smallman

Jarvis Smallman

Homegrown talent and Young Photographer of the Year Jarvis Smallman used to watch this wave from the shores of Western Australia any chance he could get. One day all the conditions lined up perfectly and he was able to snap this breathtaking image of bodyboarder Jarrad Linton from the water. 

Florian Ledoux
Photograph: Florian Ledoux

Florian Ledoux

This startling image taken by Florian Ledoux captures the instability of ice glaciers, as a polar bear is just inches away from falling into the icy depths below. 

To gaze at all 100 of these incredible images, you can purchase a ticket via the National Maritime Museum website. Prices start at $20, and you can also book tickets for a family for $70. 

Or, find out more about the Oceanographic Photographer of the Year Awards here

