Dance into the new year at this stylish harbourfront feast

Looking for a New Year’s Eve event for you and your mates without any kids running about? You've come to the right place, friend. The Point at The Royal Botanic Gardens is an 18+ harbourfront feast firing up style and epic views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Did someone say prime vantage point of the fireworks? You betcha.

For starters, you’ll get exclusive access to a premium waterside location at Fleet Steps with a range of seating options. Also included in the ticket price of $385 per person is a fun and festive dinner offering, including entree, main, and dessert. Think gourmet cheese plates to start, then grazing stations with mouthwatering paella, gnocchi, dumplings, and churros, followed by roving choc-tops and salted popcorn for dessert.

But it doesn’t stop there. Dance your way into 2022 to the live DJs and musicians laying down some tunes at The Point. And there will of course be licensed bars onsite to buy bevies from.

