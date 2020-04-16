The Quarantine Quiz

Gather your mates (virtually) and get quizzical

Have you been missing your regular pub trivia night? The free jugs of beer, the punny team names, the fighting with your mates over whether there is or there isn't any naturally occurring blue food?

Well, you are in luck, because Quizmeisters, the outfit who run a lot of the nation's pub trivia, have moved their operation online, and you can participate every Friday night, no table booking required.

Quizmeisters are known for their tricky brainteasers as well as silly games like "Face Off with Nicholas Cage" and "What's in the Fridge?" You can play along with a livestream hosted by a professional quizmaster, and record your answers on this online platform. Gather a group of your mates via videolink, or just play with your housemates.

It's free to play, but you can also donate to keep Quizmeisters going during this time.

As for the free jugs of beer? Well, it might be free by Dan Murphy's is still delivering...