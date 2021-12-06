In Sydney, ringing in the new year is a go-big-or-stay-home affair. But this year, the celebrations will be even bigger, we suspect. We’ve spent a quarter of the year indoors, and if you're anything like us, you've got some catching up to do when it comes to big nights out. So, why not spend your last hoorah of the year in the company of Sydney's greatest icons, the Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House, on a New Year's cruise?

We’ve curated a list of the best you can book right now to secure the well-earned fun you and your mates deserve. Most of the cruise experiences come inclusive of food and drink, so all you need to worry about is having a damn good time.

Behold Australia’s largest glass boat, Starship Sydney. Spend your whole NYE on board, indulging in an all-inclusive evening of canapes, cocktails, Australian beers and premium wines, and three entertainment levels, which includes two decks of DJs. Starship Sydney offers an excellent view of the midnight fireworks display, departing from King Street Wharf at 7.30pm and returning at 1am. Tickets are on sale now from $750 per person.

All aboard the Harbour Spirit, a luxury catamaran that you can hop on for NYE this year. Equipped with gorgeous contemporary interiors and two spacious decks, this 5.5 hour Sydney Harbour party cruise serves up epic views of the fireworks from inside and outside the boat. For $550 per person, enjoy bottomless beer, wine, and soft drink, constant service of appetisers and canapes, and non-stop party bangers on the dancefloor. Departs from Pyrmont at 7:15 pm and returns at 1 am.

A three-level boat party with 360-degree unobstructed views of the fireworks? We’re 1000% in. Departing from Port Jackson at 5.30pm, this 7.5hr all-inclusive cruise is the ultimate NYE treat. Live DJs all night, live entertainment, karaoke bar, a luxury seafood buffet, cocktail bar, grazing tables, drink service, and even casino table – you can’t really go wrong. Get your boogie on at Yeah Buoy. Tickets start from $600 per person.

If you’re looking for something a little fancier, look no further than this all-inclusive cruise on the luxurious Sydney Showboat II. Guests can expect to take up the Azure Deck, which is a private third-level area hosting only 60 people (max comfort guaranteed). A deluxe 5-course seated dinner will be served, with premium beverages available for the entire night, alongside a DJ and dancing—the way we all want to enter the new year, right? Tickets are $850 per person.

NYE doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. Which, most of the time it does. If you want to jump on a New Year’s Eve cruise without spending more than a few hundred, choose Fast Ferry Cruises. Starting at $200 per person, these shorter 2.5hr cruises are BYO food and drinks and run for either the 9 pm or midnight fireworks, departing from Manly, Rose Bay, or Darling Harbour.

If you’re an avid fan of electronic dance music and are ready to spend NYE with banging tunes and boogies, you can’t go past a ride on Le Bleu. The night features an exclusive DJ set from BINARY and Alvin Chan and the best possible views of the fireworks, which means you’ll be starting 2022 off with a big bang (and not just ‘cos of the fireworks). There’ll be a Belvedere Vodka on arrival, sushi platters to munch on during the night, and of course a glass of Moet Chandon champagne at midnight. Tickets are $500 plus a small booking fee.

Welcome in the new year aboard a luxury glass vessel with 3m high wraparound windows, giving you a prime position for the midnight fireworks. With spacious decks at the front and back and top of the boat, there’ll be plenty of room for all the activities on this all-inclusive 5.5hr cruise. Not to mention delicious canapes, a standing buffet menu and desserts, and a state of the art sound system to have you dancing into 2022. Tickets are $799 per person, but it’s all about the experience this NYE.

This NYE is all about making up for the lost time. And sometimes, doing that over a decadent dinner is the best way to do that. Cruise into 2022 onboard the Sydney 2000, a vessel that has been floating in the exclusion zone for over 20 years. This means it won’t be a problem getting an incredible view of the midnight fireworks. With prices starting at $799 per person, you can choose from three luxurious decks, each with all-inclusive food, premium drinks, and live entertainment. The cruise departs from King Street Wharf at 7.30pm and returns at 1am.

Looking for a more affordable cruise option but want to stay on the boat for more than a couple of hours? Well then, Rocket Cruise has your NYE sorted. 5.5 hours of relaxed cruising, indoor and outdoor ferry seating, BYO drinks and picnic, and positioned in a viewing area outside of the exclusion zone for the fireworks display. All for $499 per person, departing from King Street Wharf at 7.30 pm and returning at 1 am.

Step into the new year in style on board Aussie Magic, a stylish 26-metre catamaran with a super spacious outdoor entertaining deck. Catch jaw-dropping views of the midnight fireworks after enjoying a night of cocktail style dining—canapes, buffet, free-flowing drinks, which are all included in the $650 per person price. But for 5.5 hours of cruising around the harbour with your nearest and dearest, it’s a big treat yourself kind of night every Sydneysider should experience at least once. Aussie Magic departs from Star City Casino Wharf at 7.30pm and returns around 1am.

Leave 2021 behind your way. The newly refurbished My Way vessel is ready for NYE, and so are we. Revel under the sparkling city lights as the sun goes down and enjoy a picturesque vista of the midnight fireworks from inside the exclusion zone, all the while enjoying the all-inclusive perks of a good NYE cruise: chef’s selection of canapes, buffet menu, music, and more. The two dining rooms are fully air-conditioned too, so the humidity won’t be a problem at all. There’s limited seating aboard My Way – with only 100 seats – so you’ll want to get in quick to secure a spot on a less-crowded cruise.

Most NYE cruises around Sydney are on modernised boats. But why not take a step on the traditional sailing boat side this New Year’s? Choose between three tall ships for an unforgettable dinner cruise on the harbour, all offering front-row views of the fireworks. Dine on fresh seafood, gourmet barbecue, and more, accompanied by bottomless wine, beer, soft drinks, and live music during the 5.5-hour cruise. Prices start at $550 per person, which is a great deal for an all-inclusive NYE cruise.

Jump aboard one of the newer vessels in Sydney Harbour to celebrate the new year in all-inclusive style. The MV Vagabond Spirit will surely get you into the party mood, with party streamers and party hats handed out and an all-night DJ and light show across two levels. In the food department, dig into a gorgeous menu, which includes tempting appetisers, a seafood buffet and carvery, and decadent desserts freshly cooked on board. There’ll also be an open bar, with premium brand drinks, including spirits. The large observation deck offers 360-degree views of Sydney Harbour, so it’s a perfect spot to watch the fireworks. At $725 per person for six hours of cruising fun, Vagabond Spirit NYE is the ultimate way to ring in the new year.

Add a sprinkle of glamour to your New Year’s Eve with a night on the glorious Glass Island cruise. Prices start at $565.95 and include a 3-hour beverage package of beer, wine, cider, sparkling and soft drinks, canapes, gourmet food stations, and a glass of Moet Chandon at midnight while watching the spectacular fireworks display. Glass Island will take you one of the best spots in the harbour too, departing from King Street Wharf at 8.50pm sharp and returning at 12.30am.

Fancy to spend your NYE on the beautiful heritage boat, Waratah? This 1902 steam tug will not only have you feeling like you’ve just stepped back in time and offers epic viewing of both the 9pm and midnight firework displays. It’s BYO dinner, snacks, and beverages on Waratah, so at least you’ll be able to bring your favourites goodies on board. Waratah will depart from Pyrmont at 7pm and return around 1am.

This whopping 7.25-hour cruise includes everything you could possibly need to tick off your NYE cruise bucket list—gourmet seafood buffet (including fresh king prawns), premium beer, wine, and spirits, DJ and dancing on board, fireworks views from inside the exclusion zone. You can’t go wrong. You can check also out the delicious food menu on the Magistic Cruises website.

Celebrate the New Year’s Eve festivities on the two-level glass boat, Starship Aqua, which boasts pristine views at each glance. This 6-hour cruise has all-inclusive canapes and food stalls, Australian beers and premium wines, non-allocated seating, and of course a DJ throwing down non-stop tunes to get you moving throughout the night. Prices start at $650 per person and the cruise will depart from King Street Wharf at 7.30 pm and returns at 1am.