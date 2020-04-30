13 things we never realised we’d miss about Sydney

If like us, you’re finding the novelty of iso life wearing pretty damn thin, you may have caught yourself wistfully gazing out of a window, daydreaming about our pretty city and its many quirks – which you probably took for granted.

In the immortal words of Joni Mitchell, you don’t know what you’ve got 'till it’s gone, and after weeks hunkered down at home, all of us are now longing for those quintessential Sydney experiences currently on hiatus.

Fortunately, there are some glimmers of light at the end of the shutdown tunnel, as the prospect of a return to some level of normality looks increasingly likely in the coming weeks. You’ll no doubt have your own laundry list of the must-do activities to be ticked off the second social restrictions are lifted. But spare a thought for these oh-so-Sydney staples we never knew we missed until the shutdown.

