A man watching the Vivid Sydney lights from across the hardbour
Photograph: Destination NSW

Think you hate Vivid? Here are 10 reasons why this year’s fest will change your mind

For some Sydneysiders pre-pandemic, Vivid had become a bit blah. But this year, they should prepare to have their expectations exceeded

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone, so those sage lyrics tell us, and there have certainly been more than a few occasions over the past two years when our very natural complacency about the wonderful experiences that make Sydney such an incredible place to live have been put into a stark perspective. But that’s not to say that we’ve totally given up on our old desensitised ways. Just hop on a ferry at Circular Quay. You’ll see tourists, wide-eyed and big-grinned, marvelling at the Opera House and the bridge and the water and the jaw-dropping beauty of it all, while a Sydney commuter who’s taken the voyage a thousand times has their head down playing Candy Crush.

And prior to the pandemic, there was a similarly underwhelmed status quo for many Sydneysiders when it came to Vivid. Sure, it may be one of the world’s biggest festivals of lights, ideas and entertainment, but the crowds are annoying and there’s nowhere to pee and it’s bloody freezing and did I mention that the crowds are annoying? 

But if you think you know Vivid, think again. After two years on a forced hiatus, the fest is preparing to unleash a spectacular season of dazzling installations, inspiring talks, and floor-filling gigs on a scale never before attempted. But if you needed any more persuasion to shrug off those old biases and step into the lights, here are 10 reasons why this year’s Vivid is unlike any before.

Check out the rest of the highlights of the Vivid Sydney 2022 program here.

This year's must-see highlights

There will be the longest continuous lightwalk in Vivid history
Photograph: Vivid Sydney/Jessica Maurer & Kane Sullivan

There will be the longest continuous lightwalk in Vivid history

What do you get if you combine 50 light installations from 114 lights artists working with 62 light collaborators from five countries? An 8km procession of projections, music, sculpture and tech, that’s what. This dazzling collection will tell a variety of stories inspired by the “soul of the city.” Think of it as the most visually sumptuous love letter to Sydney ever expressed. But don’t worry if you’re not a fan of too much cardio with your culture fix. There will be multiple entry points to the walk, so you can break it down into more manageable distances over several nights.

The festival’s trademark Opera House display is a multi-storey celebration of First Nations culture
Photograph: Sydney Opera House | Yarrkalpa – Hunting Ground, 2021 by the Martu Artists and Curiious

The festival’s trademark Opera House display is a multi-storey celebration of First Nations culture

Undoubtedly one of Vivid’s most highly anticipated staples, the projections that transform the scalloped sails of the Sydney Opera House into a vibrant work of luminous art are always the defining focal point of the festival. Created in 2021 for a debut last year that was sadly cancelled, local animators joined forces with the talented team at Curiious Studio to create a breathtaking digital iteration of Yarrkalpa that can now finally be unveiled to the public. Meaning ‘Hunting Ground’, this multi-coloured landscape was originally created by Martu Artists from the Pilbara region. It'll be set to a thrilling soundtrack by electronic duo Electric Fields.

The whole damn city is being transformed into the world’s largest light installation
Photograph: Supplied/Vivid Sydney

The whole damn city is being transformed into the world’s largest light installation

Even the fest’s Opera House-sized masterpiece is dwarfed by this year’s largest installation, one of the largest ever staged by Vivid. Our Connected City will light up the entire city skyline along Circular Quay and the Cahill Expressway as well as the Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge. More than 200 carefully choreographed spotlights will turn this vast swathe of the city into a kaleidoscope of shifting colours and patterns stretching from Bennelong Point all the way across the water to Milsons Point.

A massive fountain and light spectacular to rival Vegas’ Bellagio Hotel is taking over Cockle Bay
Photograph: Destination NSW

A massive fountain and light spectacular to rival Vegas’ Bellagio Hotel is taking over Cockle Bay

Remember that scene at the end of Ocean’s 11, when the heist crew gather for a moment of quiet solidarity after the successful swindle in front of the Bellagio Hotel’s legendary fountains? Well, get ready for a little slice of that Vegas showstopper to splash down in Cockle Bay. Sydney Infinity by Oracle Liquid is an epic water sculpture in a scale never seen before in Australia. Featuring sky-high jets that can reach up to 80-metres and dynamic lighting set to a soundtrack from DJ Pee Wee Ferris, you can expect this breathtaker to be blowing up your Insta feeds all winter long.

You will quite literally be able to walk on water
Photograph: Supplied/Vivid Sydney

You will quite literally be able to walk on water

An installation on the waters around the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct will be granting Sydneysiders superpowers during Vivid. Ephemeral, created by Sydney-based artist Atelier Sisu, will allow visitors to walk out on a specially constructed jetty. More than 200 giant bubbles, hovering eight-metres above this floating walkway, will pulse with hypnotic, otherworldly patterns that will teleport you to a strange new reality, if only for a few minutes.

It's not just your eyes and ears that will be thrilled this year, but your tongue too
Photograph: Supplied

It's not just your eyes and ears that will be thrilled this year, but your tongue too

The first-ever Vivid Sydney Dinner will be a celebration of all things Sydney through great food and wine, with an ample side serving of music, light and thought-provoking conversation. Hosted by Justine Clarke at Merivale’s Ivy Ballroom, the space will be transformed into an effervescent feast for the senses on Saturday, June 4. It'll feature odes to the Harbour City from renowned artist Ken Done and journalist/author Julia Baird and a roll call of top Sydney talent, while the audience indulges in an NSW-inspired feast created by chefs Dan Hong and Mike Eggert.

International borders are open, and it shows on the festival's Ideas program
Photograph: Shutterstock

International borders are open, and it shows on the festival's Ideas program

We’ve been very lucky to have some incredible homegrown brains to intrigue us at Australia’s various thought festivals over the past two years, but now we can once again welcome back international visitors, Vivid is taking full advantage of the chance to import some stellar speakers under the banner of Global Storytellers. Headlining the program will be Oscar and Emmy award-winning theatre and film director, screenwriter and playwright Aaron Sorkin, best known for film and TV megahits such as The West Wing, The Social Network, A Few Good Men and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Australia’s own implacable political pitbull, revered broadcaster and journalist Leigh Sales, will join Sorkin for a discussion on the political zeitgeist at Sydney’s State Theatre. Also exploring the world of geopolitics in the age of Fake News and the #MeToo movement, American broadcast journalist, author and television  personality Gretchen Carlson will share her story, immortalised in the blockbuster movie Bombshell, alongside The Project’s Lisa Wilkinson.

You’ll be able to go gig hopping all over the city in a bunch of unexpected venues
Photograph: Creative Commons

You’ll be able to go gig hopping all over the city in a bunch of unexpected venues

Reinvigorating Sydney’s live music industry as it continues to reel from the bludgeoning effects of the lockdowns, Vivid Music’s program will be shaking up preconceptions of the traditional performance by hosting more than 150 gigs at surprising venues across Sydney to offer one-of-a-kind experiences. You can catch live music at Central Station’s Grand Central Concourse, Darling Harbour’s Tumbalong Park, Phoenix Central Park, The Calyx at Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, the Bearded Tit, Cell Block Theatre, the National Art School and Luna Park.

The Vivid Music program won’t be just music
Photograph: Supplied

The Vivid Music program won’t be just music

A more apt name for this year’s ‘Music’ program might be Vivid Entertainment, because a new addition to the festival will be bringing all kinds of live performance into the mix. Mary’s Underground will host the inaugural Vivid Sydney Supper Club, every Friday and Saturday throughout the festival. This variety revue-style performances will feautre musical theatre acts, cabaret, dance, drag, comedy, surprise guests, acoustic pop-ups, jazz, DJs – and that’s just for starters. Curated by beloved actor, cabaret performer, drag artist and Liza Minelli doppelganger, Trevor Ashley, the gig series will be headlined by talents such as Mahalia Barnes, Emma Pask, Bob Downe and Tim Freedman.

Vivid Live will still feature a show from its cancelled 2021 line-up that many people were gutted to miss
Photograph: Supplied/Lucian Coman

Vivid Live will still feature a show from its cancelled 2021 line-up that many people were gutted to miss

One of the standout highlights from the 2021 Live program was the much anticipated new show by Zambian-born singer, poet and visual artist Sampa the Great. An Afro Future was set to be a trailblazing, fully staged iteration of her four-time ARIA award-winning debut album The Return, at the Sydney Opera House. Well, if you were as gutted as we were by missing out on the chance to see it last year, turn that frown upside down, because this landmark show will still be the jewel in the crown of 2022’s SOH line-up, and we are here for it.

