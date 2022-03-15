Think you hate Vivid? Here are 10 reasons why this year’s fest will change your mind

You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone, so those sage lyrics tell us, and there have certainly been more than a few occasions over the past two years when our very natural complacency about the wonderful experiences that make Sydney such an incredible place to live have been put into a stark perspective. But that’s not to say that we’ve totally given up on our old desensitised ways. Just hop on a ferry at Circular Quay. You’ll see tourists, wide-eyed and big-grinned, marvelling at the Opera House and the bridge and the water and the jaw-dropping beauty of it all, while a Sydney commuter who’s taken the voyage a thousand times has their head down playing Candy Crush.

And prior to the pandemic, there was a similarly underwhelmed status quo for many Sydneysiders when it came to Vivid. Sure, it may be one of the world’s biggest festivals of lights, ideas and entertainment, but the crowds are annoying and there’s nowhere to pee and it’s bloody freezing and did I mention that the crowds are annoying?

But if you think you know Vivid, think again. After two years on a forced hiatus, the fest is preparing to unleash a spectacular season of dazzling installations, inspiring talks, and floor-filling gigs on a scale never before attempted. But if you needed any more persuasion to shrug off those old biases and step into the lights, here are 10 reasons why this year’s Vivid is unlike any before.

