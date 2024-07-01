Three reasons to visit this tucked-away Japanese restaurant in the CBD, headed by an ex-Nobu chef

For a luxurious dining experience, Kazan needs to be on your list. This hidden gem is home to a bespoke premium Japanese menu and a stunning interior to match – which is why it’s such a great choice for your next celebration or business event.

Photograph:Megann Evans

The menu

Headed by an ex-Nobu and Kisume chef, Shinya Nakano, you know you’re in good hands at Kazan. The secret is in the carefully selected produce and curated menu that gives a modern twist to traditional Japanese cuisine. Expect a full menu of edamame, hiramasa kingfish sashimi, wagyu beef and confit salmon tacos, black angus beef tenderloin, free-range chicken breast and many more tantalising delicacies. The menu is halal, with plenty of gluten-free and dairy-free options available too.

For $55 per person, you can also enjoy a set menu lunch available during the week – which is great value for a premium Japanese menu.

Photograph: Jason Loucas

The architecture

Hidden away at the top of 25 Martin Place, you’ll be captivated by Kazan’s striking venue design upon entry. The private sanctuary of architectural elegance features Japanese woodworking and materials. Kazan, which translates to “mouth of a volcano”, is just as the name suggests. The circular setting and ominous interior give the feel of being inside a volcano, although much less dangerous.

Photograph: Rohan Venn

The private dining options

It’s not hard to imagine Kazan as the backdrop for a secret meeting in an action film, with its moody and dark interior. This is especially evident in the private dining room, which features lush Italian leather wall panels, a marble dining table and a custom-made Kumiko chandelier. This elusive dining space is perfect for business meetings, special events and birthday celebrations.

For an even bigger celebration, consider hiring the full venue for its versatility. Kazan’s circular dining setting is surrounded by glass bi-fold doors that can be opened on sunny days to take advantage of the weather and natural light.

Photograph: Jason Loucas

For more information and to book a table, head to the website here.

To find Kazan, start from Martin Place with Messina to your left, then proceed towards the grand central staircase. Go up these stairs to level eight. Once at the top, turn right and follow the glass windows along the corridor to reach Kazan.