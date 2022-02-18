Toby's Estate x Iceberg's Pool Party

Time Out says

Start your day the right way with a free pool party at Sydney's most famous swimming hole

Want to start your day in the most fabulous way? How does a sunrise dip at Sydney's most famous swimming spots with a Toby's Estate coffee in hand sound?

To celebrate the launch of its new Not Hot Coffee range and the ready-to-drink cold coffee cans, Toby's Estate is hosting a morning pool party at Bondi's beautiful Icebergs, with free entry, complimentary breakfast and free coffee from 7-10am.

No pool party would be complete without inflatable toys and a DJ so after your swim head to the deck and get some pep in your step, with tunes courtesy of Sydney DJ Alice Q. There will also be a load of free giveaways on the day so forget the early Friday knock-off and tell your boss you're stuck in traffic, this is one bopping way to start the day.

Want the inside scoop on Sydney's best ocean pools? Check out our top picks here.