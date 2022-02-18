Sydney
Toby's Estate x Iceberg's Pool Party

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Bondi Icebergs Pool, Bondi Beach
A couple stand in front of the pool at Bondi and drink coffee from cans
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Start your day the right way with a free pool party at Sydney's most famous swimming hole

Want to start your day in the most fabulous way? How does a sunrise dip at Sydney's most famous swimming spots with a Toby's Estate coffee in hand sound?

To celebrate the launch of its new Not Hot Coffee range and the ready-to-drink cold coffee cans, Toby's Estate is hosting a morning pool party at Bondi's beautiful Icebergs, with free entry, complimentary breakfast and free coffee from 7-10am. 

No pool party would be complete without inflatable toys and a DJ so after your swim head to the deck and get some pep in your step, with tunes courtesy of Sydney DJ Alice Q. There will also be a load of free giveaways on the day so forget the early Friday knock-off and tell your boss you're stuck in traffic, this is one bopping way to start the day.

Want the inside scoop on Sydney's best ocean pools? Check out our top picks here.

 

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
Bondi Icebergs Pool
1 Notts Ave
Bondi
Sydney
2026
Contact:
icebergs.com.au
02 9130 4804
pool@icebergs.com.au
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed & Fri 6am-6.30pm; Sat, Sun 6.30am-6.30pm (closed for cleaning on Thu)

Dates and times

