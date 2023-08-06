Time Out says

Sip the latest drops by Penfolds at this immersive wine tasting experience that combines storytelling, visuals and lighting

Forget everything you’ve ever known about a normal, run-of-the-mill wine tasting session, because this exclusive 90-minute, multi-sensory experience is set to blow your mind.

Transcend by Penfolds is wine tasting reimagined, and offers the opportunity to sample newly released drops from the 2023 Penfolds Collection – including the Australian, French and Californian stables – as well as a taste of Penfolds' flagship Grange (2019). Talk about a bougie happy hour.

But that’s not all – everything about this highly immersive spectacle has been designed to enhance your senses. Expect a unique soundscape accompanied by storytelling elements, plus dazzling visuals and lighting. The guided tasting will also be narrated by Penfolds Group winemaker, Steph Dutton, with a backdrop of imagery to evoke a visual interpretation of each wine.

The experience will hit its crescendo with a newly created ‘Grange palate cleanser’, which has been specifically designed by Magill Estate Restaurant executive chef Scott Huggins in collaboration with Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago to refresh and reinvigorate the palate. It will leave you well and truly prepped to enjoy the gamut of complex aromas and flavours that Grange is most famous for.

It’s all happening from August 3-6 at Bar M in Darlinghurst, with multiple sessions available per day. To ensure you don’t miss out on this opportunity to try some really special tipples and throw around some fancy wine words, book your spot via the website. Now we’ll raise a glass to that.

