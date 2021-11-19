Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Tropical Sunday Sessions at The Albion

Things to do Albion Hotel , Parramatta Sunday November 21 2021 - Sunday April 3 2022
The Albion Parramatta Sunday Session
Photograph: Supplied/Solotel
Soak up the sunshine at this tropical Sunday sesh in the west

Something we missed for more than a quarter of 2021 was a good Sunday sesh, but the Albion in Paramatta is delivering the goods now that Sydney's back open. Soak up the sunset and see out the weekend while resident DJs and guests on rotation provide a taste of Latino, Polynesian, African, and Caribbean music from 4 pm each Sunday.

If you're feeling adventurous, kick back in the Shisha lounge in the Pavilion and enjoy the smooth, tropical flavours from ‘Oh It's Shisha’.

To book your Tropical Sunday Session, head over to the Albion’s website.

Event website: https://www.albionhotel.com.au/whats-on-at-albion
Event phone: (07) 3262 2733
Venue name: Albion Hotel
Address: 135 George St
Parramatta
Sydney
2150

Dates And Times
