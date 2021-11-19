Tropical Sunday Sessions at The Albion
Time Out says
Soak up the sunshine at this tropical Sunday sesh in the west
Something we missed for more than a quarter of 2021 was a good Sunday sesh, but the Albion in Paramatta is delivering the goods now that Sydney's back open. Soak up the sunset and see out the weekend while resident DJs and guests on rotation provide a taste of Latino, Polynesian, African, and Caribbean music from 4 pm each Sunday.
If you're feeling adventurous, kick back in the Shisha lounge in the Pavilion and enjoy the smooth, tropical flavours from ‘Oh It's Shisha’.
To book your Tropical Sunday Session, head over to the Albion’s website.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.albionhotel.com.au/whats-on-at-albion
|Event phone:
|(07) 3262 2733
|Venue name:
|Albion Hotel
|Address:
|
135 George St
Parramatta
Sydney
2150
Dates And Times
