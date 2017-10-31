Vino Paradiso

A two-day food and wine bonanza hits the Rocks

For two days First Fleet Park in the Rocks will transform into a hub of all things delicious – food, coffee, wine, beer and craft spirit purveyors will be setting up more than 100 stalls for you to peruse, choose and try. Wine wise you'll be able to explore 20 different Australian wine regions on the one spot, with 50 wineries bringing a cellar door experience to this food festival. Brew barons including Young Henrys, the Rocks Brewing Co and Batch Brewing will all be there, plus sweets and snack purveyors Black Star Pastry, Burgers by Josh and Mr Boa will be there too. The event is free to attend, with pre-loaded currency cards used to purchase drinks and food.

The (really high) highlight of the festival will be Dinner in the Sky. This ticketed event will see diners to be hoisted 50 metres above the ground to experience a sky-high restaurant, complete with panoramic views of the harbour and surrounds.