Virtual Wine Tasting with Sam Neill

Have a chinwag with the one and only Sam Neill over a vino

Sam Neill is one of those people who just looks like he truly understands what tannins are. Now, you too can bask in the (online) company of the New Zealand native, who'll be making an appearance at an online wine tasting on Thursday, May 14, at 6pm AEST.

Not only has Sam Neill acted in classics like Jurassic Park, as well as produced, directed and written a series of films, he's also a vineyard proprietor in his own right. During a live tasting with fine wine retailer Langton’s, he'll be sharing stories of his work, life, and his enduring love of a fine glass of wine.

Neill owns Two Paddocks, an organic vineyard in Central Otago, New Zealand – a region famous for its pinot noir, which Two Paddocks specialises in. You can ask questions online when you tune in to Neill's tasting event, too – like, 'yes, sure everyone loves a good pinot, but what are your thoughts on velociraptors, really?'

Tune in to watch it live on Langton's Fine Wines' YouTube.