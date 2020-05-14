What you can and cannot do in Sydney from May 15 As restrictions are eased in the coming weeks and months, we'll keep you up to date with the latest developments

Updated May 14, 2020

It has been almost two months since everyday life was turned upside down by a slew of social restrictions. Compared to other places in the world, Australia has been pretty lucky; the strict, swiftly implemented lockdown rules – and the way Sydneysiders embraced them – has now brought the spread of infection largely under control.

So much so, in fact, that authorities are beginning to roll back some social restrictions. From May 15, the rules in New South Wales will be loosened up, as the state government follows a slightly modified version of the Morrison government’s stage one plan.

If you’re confused about the current restrictions in our state, you’re not alone. So to break things down a little, we’ve summed up the main things Sydneysiders want to know.

For more up to date information on current regulations, you can also visit nsw.gov.au

