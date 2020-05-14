What you can and cannot do in Sydney from May 15
As restrictions are eased in the coming weeks and months, we'll keep you up to date with the latest developments
Updated May 14, 2020
It has been almost two months since everyday life was turned upside down by a slew of social restrictions. Compared to other places in the world, Australia has been pretty lucky; the strict, swiftly implemented lockdown rules – and the way Sydneysiders embraced them – has now brought the spread of infection largely under control.
So much so, in fact, that authorities are beginning to roll back some social restrictions. From May 15, the rules in New South Wales will be loosened up, as the state government follows a slightly modified version of the Morrison government’s stage one plan.
If you’re confused about the current restrictions in our state, you’re not alone. So to break things down a little, we’ve summed up the main things Sydneysiders want to know.
For more up to date information on current regulations, you can also visit nsw.gov.au
Your questions answered
How long will this last?
We are currently in stage one of a three-stage process to ease social restrictions, as advised by the federal government, to be rolled out over the next two months. However, there is no concrete timeline in NSW currently as the state government is not required to follow every federal recommendation. Certain protocols such as physical distancing may be in place for several more months to come, but Australia is in a much better situation than many other countries, which is something to feel optimistic about.
Can I visit my friends or family?
From Friday, May 15, five people (inclusive of children) will be allowed to visit private residences for the purposes of socialising. While this is all very exciting, you should still be following physical distancing protocols when you call in on your mates, and you should stay clear of older relatives over the age of 70. If you are at all symptomatic – even the slightest of sniffles, a scratchy throat or a little more fatigue than usual – you should get tested. Read more about the latest announcement here.
Can I have a party?
If you are only inviting five people, inclusive of children, and your party is on or after May 15, and you’re still practicing physical distancing within the home, go for your life. Ten people are allowed to gather in outdoor spaces, including public parks, but you still need to follow physical distancing rules, so no matter how good it is to hang with your mates, hugs, handshakes and high-fives remain on hiatus.
Can I go to a restaurant or café?
From Friday, cafés and restaurants will be allowed to seat a maximum of ten people, dependent on the size of the venue. Previously, only take away service has been allowed. However, you may not be able to grab a seat at your local like old times. Businesses will need to ensure each patron on the premises has at least four-square-metres of space. Here's an explanation of the new rule.
What about pubs and bars?
Good news if you're hankering for the pint and parma: pubs, gaming venues and RSLs will be allowed to serve seated dining from May 15, with a maximum occupancy of ten customers at any one time. However, bars that do not have restaurant facilities must remain closed for the time being.
Can I bring my reusable coffee cup to a café?
A new contact-free initiative from Responsible Cafés could see many coffee shops allowing personal reusable takeaway cups allowed back in, however as keen as you may be to stare down Karen with her skinny latte with two Equals in a non-recyclable cup to go, this is up to individual cafés. Read more about it here.
Can I work out?
Fear not, all you swole folk chomping at the bit to recoup your mad gains. From Friday, outdoor gym facilities will be reopened (although they must be used with caution) and outdoor boot camps will be allowed with a maximum of 10 people to a group. Indoor gyms will remain shuttered for the moment, but they are earmarked to reopen as part of stage two of the restrictions rollback, which is expected at some point in June.
Can I go for a swim?
Swimming pools will be allowed to reopen from Friday, but they could be capped to a maximum of 10 swimmers at any one time. Call ahead of your visit to make sure your local pool is operating. Beaches will remain open for exercise purposes only, including swimming, surfing and paddleboarding. However, merely hanging out amongst the dunes is still prohibited, so don’t you even think about settling in with the new Twilight book.
Can I go to the library?
Libraries and community centres will remain closed, as the state government has chosen to ignore the federal government’s recommendation to re-open these facilities. They probably don’t have a copy of Twilight from Edward’s lurky perspective anyway (which is fine because thousands of e-books are available to download from City of Sydney libraries and they’re all undoubtedly miles better and less problematic).
Can I let the kids loose on the playground?
From Friday, public playgrounds will be open again in news that is sure to delight anyone cooped up with tiny humans. Physical distancing and hygiene should be practised (as best as you can manage that with tots).
Can I go back to the office?
The current advice is that if you can work from home, you should do so. However, this is just a recommendation and some businesses are preparing to reopen offices in the next few weeks. Check out the state government's work safe website to see if your workplace has all the necessary hygiene and sanitation measures in place.
Can I leave Sydney?
Regional travel for recreation purposes remains prohibited, including holidays and avoidable interstate trips. All overseas travel, with very few exceptions, has been banned and is not likely to resume until next year. Fines and legal proceedings for those found breaking travel restrictions remain in effect.
Can I go shopping?
Certain shops have been allowed to open since May 1. This is under the proviso that they’re selling essential supplies. However, it was up to individual retailers to determine whether their goods are essential to their customers. Do you deem scented candles essential to your lifestyle? You can probably pop out to get some, but remember to practice social distancing. Stores that are not supermarkets or pharmacies are still only allowed to let in one person to every four square metres, with a maximum occupancy of ten customers.
Can I get a haircut or visit my beauty therapist?
Despite the relaxing of restrictions for shops, hands-on services like beauty therapy remain closed for treatments until stage two of the federal government’s plan (which has no concrete timeline but could be in place in June). They are allowed to open for retail purposes, however. There are some exceptions for remedial and medicinal massage. Hairdressers and barbers are also still trading, so you can still have your mop sorted out or your fade freshened.
When am I allowed to leave my house?
While we can now enjoy a few more freedoms there are still some limitations in place. You can go out to visit friends and family (within the rules), to shop, to work or study (if this can not be done from home), for fresh air and exercise (with a maximum of 10 people), and for recreational purposes and socialising as long as you are observing social distancing and restrictions on the size of gatherings. You could be fined up to $1000 for breaking these rules.
Can I get tested if I haven’t been overseas?
In an effort to clamp down on community transmission, NSW Health has announced that anyone with the slightest flu-like symptoms should get tested. If you work with vulnerable people, for example, in a nursing home, boarding school, or any other kind of residential facility, and you experience any respiratory symptoms, no matter how mild, you must be tested. The state is aiming to conduct 10,000 tests a day, and health authorities are encouraging people to get tested multiple times if they have any suspicion that they could be infected.
What’s the go with weddings and funerals?
Weddings will be allowed to have up to 10 guests from May 15, while funerals will be allowed 20 mourners indoors or 30 outdoors. And yeah, you've guessed it, everyone in attendance must still observe social distancing and enhanced hygiene protocols. It might feel almost cruel not to offer a hug or handshake at these special or sombre occasions, but contact is the primary means of transmission and weddings and funerals have produced infection clusters in the past in NSW.
Can I go for a drive?
You can still only go for a drive if it is for a specific reason, including driving to a park or a beach for exercise purposes. Recreational driving is not allowed at the moment, especially regional, rural or interstate travel, which remains prohibited.
Are dentists open?
If you’re in a real tooth-related pickle, public dental clinics are permitted to provide urgent dental care. But any non-urgent check-ups or teeth whitenings are on hold for now, although some elective medical procedures will soon be permitted again, which could also include non-essential dentistry. If you're unsure of the urgency of your issue, you can contact your local public dental service for triage and advice.
Can I move house?
While uprooting your living arrangements is hopefully not something you need to do during a pandemic, moving house or moving between two places of residence is counted amongst the state government’s reasonable excuses for travel. Just make sure you observe hygiene and physical distancing rules.
Should I download the government’s contact tracing app?
Dubbed CovidSafe, the technology is one of the tools Australian health authorities are using to limit the spread of disease. Based on digital contact tracing, it's modelled on a similar app used in Singapore. Its purpose is to suppress the issue of ‘community transmission’ – where infection is spread between people in public. We’ve answered all your questions about it here.
How long does it take to recover from the disease?
Of the 2000 people first diagnosed in Australia, half of those surveyed were fully recovered within 16 days of the initial onset of symptoms, three-quarters were recovered within three weeks and 96 per cent were well by six weeks. Read more here.
Stay safe
