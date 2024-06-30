Sydney
World Square presents Firepit Garden and Wellness Weekends

  • Things to do
  • World Square, Sydney
  1. Three women around a fire roasting marshmellows
    Photograph: Supplied | World Square
  2. An indoor outdoor dining square
    Photograph: Supplied | World Square
Time Out says

Warm up with fire pits, marshmallows and yoga by the fire at this cosy pop-up in the heart of the city

Sydney is one of the best cities to escape to in winter, and this year is a particular good time to visit. With a new wintery wonderland popping up this June, you have one more reason to get rugged up and out the door. 

Landing in the heart of the CBD, Firepit Garden is taking over World Square, an open-air shopping and dining block that connects George, Liverpool and Pitt Street. Featuring ten fire pits, this event is free to enter and visitors can even snag a glass of mulled wine or toast some complimentary marshmallows. Head down on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday evening and you can kick back while enjoying free musical perfomances on the violin, piano or acoustic guitar. 

Come hungry and order up a meal from one of the nearby restaurants including Gami Chicken, Minus 7, The Gardens World Square and more. All you need to do is simply scan the nearest QR codes, wait for it to be delivered to your table and tuck in. Stop by from June 15 to July 7 on Tuesday to Sundays, between 11am and 8pm (with extended hours until 9pm on Thursdays). 

In addition to the Firepit Garden, World Square is hosting Wellness Weekends from June 22, featuring three weekends packed with enticing beauty and health deals. Once you’ve warmed up with a feed and a marshmallow (or two), join in on free activities by the fire including yoga, or treat yourself to a massage, skincare treatment and more.

That’s all we know for now, but keep an eye on the website for more details, which you can find here.

By Olivia Hart for Time Out in association with World Square

Details

Address:
World Square
644 George St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Varies

Dates and times

