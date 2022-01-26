Yabun Festival

Time Out Says

'Yabun' is a Gadigal word that means 'music to a beat'. This long-running Survival Day gathering in Victoria Park that provides a space for people to share in the culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people every year.

Yabun is back for its 20th anniversary in 2022, with a Covid-Safe format and options to get involved in-person and online. You can either head down to Victoria Park at Broadway to get amongst the live performances and sprawling market stalls; livestream the event from yabun.org.au; or listen to the action directly on Koori Radio 93.7fm or via the Koori Radio app.

The musical line-up, as well as artists and panellists, will be announced shortly. Check here for the latest.