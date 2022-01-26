Sydney
Yabun Festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Victoria Park, Camperdown
  1. Yabun Festival (Photograph: Michelle Lake)
    Photograph: Michelle Lake
  2. Yabun Festival (Photograph: Danny Dalton)
    Photograph: Danny Dalton
  3. Photograph: Supplied/Deanna Gerlach
    Photograph: Supplied/Deanna Gerlach
  4. Yabun Festival (Photograph: Jake Keane)
    Photograph: Jake Keane
  5. Photograph: Supplied/Danny Dalton
    Photograph: Supplied/Danny Dalton
  6. Photograph: Supplied/Deanna Gerlach
    Photograph: Supplied/Deanna Gerlach
  7. Photograph: Supplied/Deanna Gerlach
    Photograph: Supplied/Deanna Gerlach
  8. Yabun Festival (Photograph: Supplied)
    Photograph: Supplied
  9. Photograph: Supplied/Danny Dalton
    Photograph: Supplied/Danny Dalton
  10. Photograph: Supplied/Danny Dalton
    Photograph: Supplied/Danny Dalton
  11. Yabun Festival (Photograph: Danny Dalton)
    Photograph: Danny Dalton
Celebrate the world’s oldest surviving culture at this popular annual festival, running in-person and online this year

'Yabun' is a Gadigal word that means 'music to a beat'. This long-running Survival Day gathering in Victoria Park that provides a space for people to share in the culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people every year.

Yabun is back for its 20th anniversary in 2022, with a Covid-Safe format and options to get involved in-person and online. You can either head down to Victoria Park at Broadway to get amongst the live performances and sprawling market stalls; livestream the event from yabun.org.au; or listen to the action directly on Koori Radio 93.7fm or via the Koori Radio app.

The musical line-up, as well as artists and panellists, will be announced shortly. Check here for the latest. 

Written by
Time Out editors

Details

Address:
Victoria Park
Cnr Parramatta & City Rds
Camperdown
Sydney
2050
Contact:
www.cityofsydney.nsw.gov.au/explore/facilities/parks/major-parks/victoria-park
02 9265 9333
Price:
Free

Dates And Times

