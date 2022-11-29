Sydney
Yappy Christmas at Forrester's

  • Things to do
  • The Forresters, Surry Hills
Man is holding dog wearing Santa hat in Forrester's pub
Photography: Jessica Nash Photography | Forrester's Yappy Christmas
Time Out says

For a new addition to your mantelpiece, get your dog's photo taken with Santa for free at the pub

Dogs need photos with Santa too. So thankfully, the Forrester’s in Surry Hills is taking care of all your pooch's Christmas photo needs.  For one day only on Tuesday, November 29, you can take your furry mate to this dog-friendly pub in Surry Hills, where the crew there will pap them with festive props and the big red fella. Plus, it's totally free!

That would be plenty enough, but that’s not all… there’s also a meal on offer for your mutt! Forry’s are bringing back their ‘Paw’-kies – a little canine-approved version of their famous Big Yorkie (Yorkshire pud’) for humans. 

The free Santa photos are only on offer in two time slots from 12 to 2pm, and then from 5 to 7pm on November 29. Walk-ins are welcome but they recommend booking in advance. Click here to find out more. 

Oh, and the Forrester’s garden and cocktail space, Phylli’s, is serving up a Festive Feasting menu throughout December. It’s a three-course affair that lands somewhere between nostalgic Christmas vibes and classic pub grub: a prawn cocktail; Big Yorkie filled with roast turkey, stuff and all the trimmings; and pav for dessert (all for $70 per person). To book, head to their website.

Want to find somewhere to eat on Christmas Day? Here’s our list of the best Christmas lunches and dinners in Sydney.

Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Event website:
forresters.com.au/yappy-christmas/
Address:
The Forresters
Cnr Foveaux and Riley St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
12-2pm, 5-7pm

Dates and times

