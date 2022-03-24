Sydney
Since I Left You fire dancing YCK Laneways
Photograph: Supplied | Fire dancing at Since I Left YouSince I Left You

YCK Intersections events to watch out for

Head to these CBD bars in April-May for live music, drag bingo, food and cocktail specials and more

By Time Out in association with YCK Laneways and NSW Government
From April 11 through to May 22, the bars of Sydney's York-Clarence-Kent precinct (you may know them collectively as YCK Laneways) are presenting a wealth of special events that will make the centre of town the place to be. YCK Intersections is a six-week program of food, music and masterclasses (including a three-day festival in Barrack Street) taking place across a dozen or so bars. Here are some of the highlights.

YCK Intersections is proudly funded by NSW Government, sponsored by Bacardi, and Time Out is media partner.


Burrow Bar
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Burrow Bar

This cosy, boutique speakeasy serves up nostalgic adventures through cocktails, delighting with old-school classics and unique creations of the talented bartenders' choice. Pair your drink with a snack from sister restaurant, Cash Only Diner. Located just upstairs, the popular eatery serves up regional Vietnamese specialties, with a condensed selection of tasty treats available at the bar. Looking for a relaxed Sunday sesh? Head on down to Bites & Beats (Apr 17 & 24, May 1) and groove along to modern funk and soul courtesy of DJ Duke Dulwich. 

Esteban
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Esteban

Hidden in the corner of Temperance Lane, the dark and romantic Esteban restaurant and bar will draw you in with authentic Mexican cuisine, tequila and mezcal tastings, and a vibrant atmosphere that reflects the spirit and life of Central and Latin America. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from April 13-30, experience Esteban-d; a live music series showcasing the eclectic sounds of Latin America, including samba, tango, bossanova, rumba, funk and more.

Grandma's
Photograph: Supplied/Grandma's

Grandma's

Kitsch and comfortable, Grandma's will make you feel right at home with its retro décor, family atmosphere and fun snacks from childhood (remember jaffles!?). Known as "grandkids", the bar staff pride themselves on mixing up delicious concoctions, with inventive weekly specials to tantalise your tastebuds. On Thursdays from April 14-28, Grandma's is turning it up with live music from Dom Diaz, performing a repertoire of upbeat reggae and latin rhythms, doused in thick funk syrup with a sole purpose to make you move. A roaming caricature artist will also be on hand to capture your best side, cocktail in hand.

Papa Gede's
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Papa Gede's

Named after the voodoo spirit of lust and laughter, this intimate nook celebrates all things dark and mystical with a playful edge. The team are known for conjuring up creative cocktails, herbal elixirs and a smorgasbord of traditional absinthes. Try their new range of cocktails, based on Tarot cards, and let the spirits guide you towards a damn good time. On April 16 and 23, invoke your inner party god with a late-night DJ and D-floor courtesy of Jon-E from Orbital radio and friends who'll be performing an all-vinyl set with a touch of live brass. On Wednesday April 27, join in on a ritual of relaxation with local legend Ariane Campbell as she takes you on a soulful journey through acoustic folk, blues and rock.

Prince of York
Photograph: Supplied/Prince of York

Prince of York

With a motto of "eat up + party down", Prince of York is a one-stop shop for good food, drinks and playtime. Try the new Prince of Tokyo menu in the upstairs brasserie, then descend to the basement disco for a boogie at Pamela's, a lounge inspired by the late-night culture of '70s and '80s-era BerlinEverybody knows you haven't had a true night out in Sydney without spotting a drag queen or three, so fix that immediately with a trip to Pamela's disco lounge and cocktail bar where Drag Royale's finest performers are poised and ready for a fun game of Drag Bingo every Thursday from April 14-28.

PS40
Photograph: Anna Kucera

PS40

Named Time Out's Bar of the Year in 2020, the chic and modern PS40 is one of Sydney's most innovative and well-curated eating and dining destinations. Originally a soda factory, the small bar celebrates its origins with four signature sodas, all made in house. Try the Wattle Cola, Blackstrap Ginger, Smoked Lemonade and Bush Tonic in a tasting flight, paired with spirits, or expertly mixed in a variety of cocktails. From April 12-26, their Takeover Tuesday series sees the bar team up with some of the best chefs in town to deliver an affordable and fun set menu dining experience, with the vibe and friendly service of a cocktail bar.

Sammy Junior

A favourite coffee and lunch spot amongst inner-city workers by day, Sammy Junior transforms in the evening into a vibrant, mid-city cocktail destination. Harnessing their strengths, the team invite you to enjoy a night of Coffee Cocktails mixing their bespoke coffee blends with the harder stuff to create tantalising concoctions that will have you going all night. Smooth sounds of jazz, funk and soul performed by local artists will soundtrack your espresso-fuelled evening. Dates: April 15, 22, 29.

Since I Left You
Photograph: Supplied

Since I Left You

Known to regulars simply as SILY, Since I Left You may be a small bar, but its extensive outdoor courtyard space, complete with tables, a stage, plants and fairy lights provides the perfect setting for live performances. Throughout April (Apr 12, 14, 21, 23, 28 & 30), SILY is hosting an eclectic series of live events, from music and poetry to fire dancing. Our pick: April 30's For The Girls event sees the venue come alive with DJs, stall holders, live art and dance performances. The party is open to women and members of the LGBTQI+ community, welcoming "the girls, gays and theys."

Stitch Bar
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Stitch Bar

Inspired by New York's all-hours diners, Stitch Bar is one of Sydney's favourite late-night drinking dens. An impressive back bar of American spirits will quench your thirst, while gourmet burgers and hot dogs provide the perfect midnight snacks. This April, the bar plays host to an array of lively events. Get your tarot cards read in the Whisky Room by Madam O Tarot on April 18 and 19. On April 13, celebrate the best of Mexico with South of the Border, a fantastic fiesta full of traditional Mexican food, Margaritas and live mariachi music. The month's festivities are rounded out with a classy night of jazz and cocktails on April 27.

Uncle Ming's
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Uncle Ming's

A haven for dumpling lovers and Instagrammers alike, vintage-themed Chinese eatery and bar Uncle Ming's is one of the most aesthetically pleasing venues in Sydney. Step back in time to 1920's Shanghai as you enjoy dumplings, dim sims and wontons washed down with Asian-inspired cocktails served from adorable teapots. A packed schedule of entertainment is slated for April, featuring musical artists Jess & Aidan, Callum Chynoweth and Pat Powell. Dates: April 13, 14, 20, 22, 23, 27, 30.

The Barber Shop
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

The Barber Shop

Any place you can get a cut and a shave followed by a gin and a cheese plate is somewhere we want to get to know better, so if you need us we’ll be propping up the bar seeing how much refreshing ruination we can take at the original Barber Shop in York Street. For a midweek shindig during YCK Intersections, check out the Goods Live Band – a five piece rogues' gallery playing funk, dirty jazz and hip hop. It's happening April 13, 20 and 27. 

The Duke of Clarence
Photograph: Anna Kucera/Time Out

The Duke of Clarence

The DOC boasts all the trappings of a 19th century London tavern, right down to the potted red geraniums above the door. They can pull you a perfect pint of Guinness, but really, this is a bar in pub’s clothing: a slender, licensed slice of the city designed to transport you to a different time and place. If you needed any more convincing the Duke of Clarence presents Acoustic Sessions – nights of acoustic hits performed live by some of Sydney's best musicians, Drop by from 7pm on Wednesday Apr 13, 20 or 27.

The Lobo
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Lobo

A drink here, beneath the mean CBD streets, is as good as a holiday to Old Havana. Slip into the Chesterfield booth seating and prepare for a fabulous mini-break for your mouth. The bar snacks are hella good, too – order the house take on a Cuban sandwich. There will be live music down at the Lobo on Thursday April 21 & 28 – and we feel somehow sure it's gonna be good.

The Swinging Cat
Photograph: Supplied/Destination NSW

The Swinging Cat

The Swinging Cat hides underneath King and Clarence Streets and boasts almost no signage. Of course, Sydney booze hounds can sniff out good drinks at a thousand paces. Had a bad day? You need a Sazerac. The cognac-based cocktail is mixed with bitters and sugar in an absinthe-rinsed, super-chilled glass. It blushes like an ingenue and boozes like a man about town. House band the Sazeracs mix up their jazz style playing classic funk tunes from the '70s and '80s here on April 16, 23, and 30.

