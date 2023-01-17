Sydney
Yotam Ottolenghi's Flavour of Life Tour

Celebrity chefs Yotam Ottolenghi and Adam Liaw in conversation.
Photograph: Ken LeanforeCelebrity chefs Yotam Ottolenghi and Adam Liaw in conversation.
Finally! Renowned chef Yotam Ottolenghi's long-awaited, postponed Flavour of Life Australian tour is here

UPDATE, January 17, 2023: Yotam Ottolenghi's Australian tour, which was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic, is happening this month. He'll be live on stage in Sydney this Saturday, January 22 (3pm and 7pm sessions). Tickets are still available!

 

The time to grab your Yotam Ottolenghi cookbooks covered in grubby pomegranate molasses inked fingerprints is nigh. The renowned chef, restaurateur and author is returning to Sydney on January 16, 2022. 

The masterchef (known for London restaurants NOPI and ROVI, four Ottolenghi delis and best-selling cookbooks including Plenty, Plenty More, Jerusalem and Ottolenghi Simple) will be in conversation at the ICC with award-winning author and broadcaster Alice Zaslavsky. Listen to the pair as they dish about life, food and his book, Ottolenghi Flavour

Written with Ixta Belfrage, the cookbook shows you just how much you can do with simple vegetables. The live show Flavour of Life will see Ottolenghi talk about his influences and experiences, and offers insights about being a restaurateur and how you can dial up the flavour at any time.

Rest assured if your pantry isn't already stocked with molasses, tahini, sumac and za’tar, it will be after this event. Get your tickets here

Rushani Epa

Details

premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=YOTAMOTT21
From 90.65.
3pm & 7pm
