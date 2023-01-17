Yotam Ottolenghi's Flavour of Life Tour

Time Out says

UPDATE, January 17, 2023: Yotam Ottolenghi's Australian tour, which was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic, is happening this month. He'll be live on stage in Sydney this Saturday, January 22 (3pm and 7pm sessions). Tickets are still available!

The time to grab your Yotam Ottolenghi cookbooks covered in grubby pomegranate molasses inked fingerprints is nigh. The renowned chef, restaurateur and author is returning to Sydney on January 16, 2022.