Zoom Puppy Meeting for International Guide Dog Day

Meet some new guide-dog recruits on the popular virtual meeting platform, including one named Zoom

If you're looking for a way to take the load off on your lunch break next week, we've got just the fluffy remedy for your hump day blues. To mark International Guide Dog Day, the good folk at Guide Dogs Australia are hosting the fluffiest, cuddliest of Zoom meetings on Wednesday, April 29: one where you can virtually meet and learn about a group of their cute, energetic guide dog pups. The star of the show? The three-week-old aptly named Labrador, Zoom.

These puppy recruits will become Guide Dogs once they finish their training, spending their lives helping out the blind and vision-impaired. They'll be joined in the meeting by fully grown guide Dogs who are already paired with humans whose lives they've changed as companions. You can learn about the dogs' journey through training, ask the trainers any questions you've always wanted to know about the process, and just watch a whole lot of cuddly, chaotic cuteness.

Check out the event here. The Zoom webinar will be live from noon-12.30 on Wednesday, April 29.