Take a trip down memory lane as a line-up of vintage cars cruise into town for ChromeFest. Back for its 16th iteration, this free event is taking over The Entrance from Friday, October 25 to Sunday, October 27 with over 450 car shows featuring American classic cars and Hot Rods. Expect live entertainment playing tunes from the good ol’ days across five stages, retro markets, tasty eats, dance demonstrations, a street cruise and PinUp Pageant. Rev it up a gear with Chrome After Dark, a free concert in Memorial Park where you can dance the night away to performances by local bands like, The Flattrackers, Cherry Divine and The Hellcat III. Dress the part in ‘50s attire, and you might even get the chance to walk in the vintage fashion parade.
There are plenty of reasons why the Central Coast is a stand-out destination for travellers. Just 90-minutes north of Sydney, this stunning region is nestled between lush forests, unforgettable beaches and curling coastlines. While it's best known for its laid-back beach towns, there’s no shortage of things to do year-round – and we’ve curated an epic to-do list just for you.
Here’s everything you should get up to this month on the Central Coast.