A retro car in front of a ferris wheel
Photograph: Supplied | Central Coast
4 things to do on the Central Coast this month

Make the most of your getaway along this beautiful stretch of coast

Olivia Hart
Written by Olivia Hart
Branded Content Writer
There are plenty of reasons why the Central Coast is a stand-out destination for travellers. Just 90-minutes north of Sydney, this stunning region is nestled between lush forests, unforgettable beaches and curling coastlines. While it's best known for its laid-back beach towns, there’s no shortage of things to do year-round – and we’ve curated an epic to-do list just for you. 

Here’s everything you should get up to this month on the Central Coast.

What to do on the Central Coast this month

ChromeFest

Photograph: Supplied | Central Coast

Take a trip down memory lane as a line-up of vintage cars cruise into town for ChromeFest. Back for its 16th iteration, this free event is taking over The Entrance from Friday, October 25 to Sunday, October 27 with over 450 car shows featuring American classic cars and Hot Rods. Expect live entertainment playing tunes from the good ol’ days across five stages, retro markets, tasty eats, dance demonstrations, a street cruise and PinUp Pageant. Rev it up a gear with Chrome After Dark, a free concert in Memorial Park where you can dance the night away to performances by local bands like, The Flattrackers, Cherry Divine and The Hellcat III. Dress the part in ‘50s attire, and you might even get the chance to walk in the vintage fashion parade. 

Coastal Twist

Photograph: Supplied | Central Coast

The jam-packed Coastal Twist Festival returns this October to celebrate diversity and community across the region. The fun festivities kick off on October 1, with six days of cabaret, theatre, music, comedy, film screenings and exhibitions and everyone’s invited. The artists, thinkers and innovators presenting their world-expanding work will be responding to this year’s theme ‘Rise and Shine’, which was inspired by the phoenix rising from the flames as a symbol of resilience and renewal. The epic festival ends with the free Coastie Carnie Fair Day, where live performances and music will keep people entertained from 10am to 5pm. Kids can head down to the Rainbow Family Zone for a disco, storytime, circus playzone or a make your own flag activity. So get your pride on and head down to the sparkly festival taking over Woy Woy, Ettalong Beach, Gosford and Umina Beach for a fun day out.

Putt Putt Regatta and Wooden Boat Festival

Photograph: Supplied | Central Coast

History and heritage meet at this celebration of putt putts and wooden timber boats. While it may have been a while since these water vessels were the norm, there’s still a thriving community of putt putts and wooden boat owners all over Australia – and they’re all set to come together for this community-led event. Watch as boat-owners launch their fleet and set sail for the Grand Parade where one lucky winner will take home the trophy. To accompany the event, artisan markets, food stalls, plus marine and motor vehicle displays will pop up for onlookers to explore. Kids can burn off some energy at the nearby play area and live performances will be providing the entertainment. Head down to Davistown for this free one-day only festival on Sunday, October 13.

Woytopia Sustainable Living Festival, Woy Woy

Photograph: Supplied | Central Coast

The environmentally-friendly and focused festival Woytopia Sustainable Living Festival is back for another round. On Sunday, October 13, the South Woy Woy Public School will transform into a family-fun day with live music and artist stalls. Come ready to learn as a line-up of workshops and shows will be teaching sustainable living by discussing topics including gardening, bushtucker, wildlife and more. Kick start your new sustainable life by taking home handy finds from the eco-markets where more than 50 stalls will be selling everything from organic produce, planet friendly clothing and jewellery.

