Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Bluesfest Byron Bay

  • Travel, getaways
  • Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm
Bluesfest Byron Bay
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

Nearly three decades on, Bluesfest is set to be bigger and better than ever in 2023

For over 30 years, Byron Bay Bluesfest has been cranking thousands of people though their slick festival site for a five-day fest over the Easter long weekend. Over the years, the jam-packed line-ups have been stacked with traditional bluesy rock bands and big name music legends, cult folk offerings, indie gems, traditional jazz and world music acts – and in 2023, it returns yet again.

Set within the lush grounds of the Byron Events Farm (formerly the Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm) – just 10 minutes north of Byron – the much-loved festival regularly attracts an audience of over 100,000 punters. Past lineups have included some huge international and local names, including Iggy Pop, Lauryn Hill, Norah Jones, Midnight Oil, Crowded House, the Teskey Brothers, Amy Shark and Tash Sultana.

Bluesfest 2023 will run for five days over the Easter long weekend, from Thursday April 6 through to Monday April 10, 2023. The lineup will be announced later this year.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
www.bluesfest.com.au/
Address:
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm
Pacific Highway
Tyagarah
Sydney
2481

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.