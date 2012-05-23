Founded in 1970 by three wine-mad solicitors, Brokenwood has become a regional institution, producing immaculate wines year after year. The hard-working team turns out consistent Hunter staples from the fruit of its ‘Graveyard’ and ‘Cricket Pitch’ vineyards, but the jewel in the crown has to be the award-winning Shiraz. Grab a few bottles at the cellar door and exploit the expert knowledge of the staff.
Brokenwood Wines
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 401-427 McDonalds Rd
- Pokolbin
- Sydney
- 2320
- Contact:
- View Website
- 02 4998 7559
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sat 9.30am-5pm; Sun 10am-5pm
