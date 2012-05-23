Brokenwood Wines

Time Out says

Founded in 1970 by three wine-mad solicitors, Brokenwood has become a regional institution, producing immaculate wines year after year. The hard-working team turns out consistent Hunter staples from the fruit of its ‘Graveyard’ and ‘Cricket Pitch’ vineyards, but the jewel in the crown has to be the award-winning Shiraz. Grab a few bottles at the cellar door and exploit the expert knowledge of the staff.