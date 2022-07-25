Time Out says

Just thirty three kilometres from Katoomba lies arguably the Blue Mountains’ best kept secret. The tiny town of Kanimbla has a residence of just 151 people, and (at almost 700m above sea level) is one of the highest localities in all of New South Wales. The area boasts arresting rural panoramas and the Hilltop Cabin, perched at the summit of Mt. Kanimbla, is the ultimate lodging from which to behold them in all their glory.

The drive to the cabin is the most magnificent prelude imaginable, with vistas from the winding, unmarked road that belie the fact you’re still less than two hours away from Sydney’s CBD. Soaring eucalyptus trees, rugged, silvery natives and clumps of wild, sun-burnished grass cascade and climb the ravines. Drive slowly and drink it all in, for you’re on country time, now. Besides - you might need to stop for a pottering local wombat, or an energetically bounding wallaby.

The Hilltop Cabin is one of four boutique havens owned by Logan Brae Retreats. Set across two wild, sprawling estates, they have been voted one of the ‘top three most wish-listed properties’ on Airbnb for their unique, unrivalled escapes surrounded by the untamed scenery of world-heritage listed Australia.

The steep, dirt road that carves and climbs to the very peak of the Kanimbla Valley finally reveals the secluded, deluxe cabin. Entirely hidden away from the world, nestled amongst ancient, sweeping landscape, the Hilltop Cabin is the optimum location to do little more than simply exist, albeit in a complete lap of luxury, cocooned in the unbridled beauty of one of our most impressive natural wonders.

Upon letting yourself into the cabin, you will be enveloped in the warmth and heady, wood aroma of a crackling log fire, set just prior to your arrival. You won’t linger in front of it for too long, however, as the freestanding stone bathtub, encompassed by floor to ceiling windows - boasting expletive-inducing views of the valley - snatches you away.

With a wooden shelf made for a bottle of champagne and two glasses, the giant, egg-shaped tub is the pinnacle place for a couple of lovers to soak in a rose-scented bath as the sun sets the sky ablaze in vibrant shades of orange, violet and pink, before ultimately dipping from view.

Beneath the blanket of the night’s sky, you’re by no means shrouded in darkness, as more stars glitter above you than you’ve probably before seen. With Logan Brae’s swampy blues playlist softly setting scenes, assemble a cheese plate in the chic black-painted kitchen and plonk yourself down beside the fire with a glass of red for a wholesome, candlelit evening playing cards and using flashlights to spot wandering wildlife from the fairy-lit front deck.

The outrageously comfortable, crumpled linen laden bed boasts views you scarcely need to sit up for, and even the breakfast table (where you can enjoy croissants smothered in the complimentary cinnamon spiced jam from Logan Brae’s apple orchard) looks out over the solar heated, mineral plunge pool.

The cabin has been impeccably designed to bring the outdoors in, but its exterior also has several clever design features that make ‘becoming one’ with the wilderness as comfortable as catnapping on the couch. The poolside, cargo net hammock is positioned out over the sloping hillside, and when given the opportunity to rug up in a blanket and while away an afternoon here, reading books, drinking tea, and spotting the occasional kangaroo, or eagle, through the thoughtfully provided binoculars, well - it would be bloody rude not to.

If you yearn for an escape, be it a solitary retreat to recharge your batteries and nurture your soul, or a romantic couples weekend, there really is no place quite like it.