This is your sign to hit the road and keep driving until you hit the rolling hills of this old-world region

As spring sets in and we say goodbye to the colder days, the lush Southern Highlands comes alive with outdoor activities. Just a 90-minute drive southwest of Sydney, this charming region has come a long way from its once traditional farming roots and is now a hotspot for good food, cellar doors and plenty of adventure.

While we think it's always a good time to take a day trip out to the Southern Highlands, the warmer weather also marks the return of the Tulip Time Festival from September 12-30. This flower-themed festival will celebrate the start of spring with over 80,000 hand-planted tulips of various sizes, colours and varieties in full bloom, creating a breathtaking backdrop for the festivities.



So dive right in and explore four weekend-away options for your next trip to the Southern Highlands.

Tulips After Dark

As the sun sets at Bowral’s Corbett Gardens, Tulips After Dark offers a magical nighttime experience with live music, tasty eats, a pop-up bar and brightly lit displays. You can catch this whimsical event across two weekends from September 20-21 and again on September 27-28.

Garden Party

Across the October long weekend, Corbett Gardens will host the first iteration of Garden Party. Expect artisan market stalls, locally-made eats, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and live music with DJs spinning everything from house to dub sets. Head down from Friday, October 4-6 between 9:30am to 4:30pm for a spring-filled celebration.

Illawarra Fly Treetop Adventures

For the adventurous types, spend a blue-skied morning above the tree-tops taking in the panoramic views as you whizz by on a zipline. After a short trek through the Illawarra rainforest and up a 45-metre spiral tower ascent, you’ll find Illawarra Fly Treetop Adventures, Australia’s highest zipline. Soar through the sky as you learn all about the growing and vibrant forest below you from the trained and experienced guides. For the less daring, swap thrills for relaxation on a gentle treetop walk or meet in the middle with five rounds of archery. Find out more here.

Take a wine-tour of the region

Unwind over a long lunch as you sip on locally-produced wines at one of the 15 cellar doors in the Southern Highlands. Make a stop at Centennial Vineyards in Bowral, a sprawling cool climate vineyard renowned for its award-winning wines, slow-ripening grapes and 760 metre altitude. For those seeking a bit more variety, taste the very best of the region on a wine trail, which takes you through the cluster of small country towns and includes stops at breweries and distilleries.



Check into Ben Huon Manor

Turn your daytrip into a staycation with a night at the magical Ben Huon Manor where you’ll step back in time for the weekend. Kick back by the roaring fireplace or spend a sun-soaked day lounging on the lawn. However you choose to pass the time, a few days at this otherworldly family home will stay with you long after you’ve left.



Find out more about the Southern Highlands and the Tulip Time Festival here.